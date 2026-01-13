Home » Gaming » How to Get Adventure Time Wave 2 Skins in Fortnite

How to Get Adventure Time Wave 2 Skins in Fortnite

What the lump? More Adventure Time skins are coming to Fortnite! Yes, Epic Games has revealed new characters from the series in their latest trailer as part of the Adventure Time Wave 2 skins. The upcoming lineup includes Fionna, Cake, and Lemongrab, expanding the existing crossover roster. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Adventure Time Wave 2 skins in Fortnite.

Adventure Time Wave 2 Skins Fortnite

How to Get Adventure Time Wave 2 Skins in Fortnite?

The Adventure Time Wave 2 skins will hit the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, January 15th, 2026. The bundle goes live when the shop resets at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. Make sure you’re online at that time if you want to grab them right away. For players in other regions, here’s when you can expect the skins:

RegionLocal Date and Time
North America (PT)January 15 – 4:00 PM
North America (ET)January 15 – 7:00 PM
United Kingdom (GMT)January 16 – 12:00 AM
Europe (CET)January 16 – 1:00 AM
India (IST)January 16 – 5:30 AM
Japan (JST)January 16 – 9:00 AM
Australia (AEDT)January 16 – 11:00 AM

What’s Included in Fortnite Adventure Time Wave 2 Skin Bundle?

Epic Games revealed three main characters in their trailer: Fionna, Cake, and the Earl of Lemongrab. And yes, Lemongrab comes with his annoying scream as an emote, which is perfect!

There are also rumors about an Ice King skin showing up. Epic Games teased it by replying to fans with a winking emoji, so it looks like he might be part of the bundle, too. Some dataminers found files that mention Ice King’s drums, so we might get those as well.

Based on Wave 1 pricing, here’s what you can expect for the Wave 2 skins:

ItemImageCost
Fionna SkinTBA1,500 V-Bucks
Cake SkinTBA1,500 V-Bucks
Earl of Lemongrab SkinTBA1,500 V-Bucks
Ice King Skin (if confirmed)TBA1,500 V-Bucks

The full bundle will probably cost somewhere between 3,800 to 4,000 V-Bucks, depending on how many items are included. Wave 1 had extra stuff like emotes, back blings, and pickaxes, so expect similar goodies this time.

Note: We will update this section with the images once the skin officially drops in the game.

Is Wave 2 Worth Getting?

If you loved Wave 1 with Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, and Marceline, then Wave 2 is definitely worth checking out. Fionna and Cake have a huge fanbase, especially after their recent spin-off series. Plus, having Lemongrab in Fortnite is just hilarious.

The skins should come with multiple styles and accessories, as the previous Adventure Time bundle did. So you’re not just getting the base outfit, you’ll have options to customize your look. Are you planning to pick up these skins when they drop?

