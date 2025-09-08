Fortnite Announced Changes For FNCS Globals 2026 – Here’s What’s New

If you’re into Fortnite competitive play, you probably heard some wild announcements coming out of the 2025 Global Championship in Lyon, France. Epic Games just revealed their plans for 2026, and it’s pretty exciting stuff that will definitely change the whole competitive scene. Here are all the changes for FNCS Globals 2026!

Big Format Change for Fortnite FNCS Globals 2026

Here is the thing that caught everyone’s attention: FNCS is switching back to Duos for 2026. After a whole year of Trios format, Epic decided to bring back the fan-favorite Duos setup for the Global Championship and Majors happening in summer 2026. This means if you’re currently in a trio team, you will need to figure out your partnership situation pretty quickly. It’s going to be interesting to see which players stick together and who goes their separate ways.

https://twitter.com/Fortnite/status/1964762723662880777

Why did Epic make this switch? Well, the Duos format has always been super popular with both players and fans. It creates different gameplay dynamics and strategies compared to Trios, and many people have been asking for it to come back.

Four Major LAN Events Coming Your Way

2026 will have four official Fortnite LAN tournaments. Here’s what’s planned:

FNCS Global Championship

FNCS Mid-Season LAN

Reload Elite Series LAN – For the first time ever, there’s going to be a competitive LAN specifically for Fortnite Reload mode.

– For the first time ever, there’s going to be a competitive LAN specifically for Fortnite Reload mode. Pro-Am Tournament – The fan-favorite event is coming back, where popular content creators team up with pros.

Mobile Players Get Their Own Million-Dollar Party

With Fortnite returning to iOS this year, Epic announced a $1 Million Mobile Series. That’s a massive prize pool dedicated specifically to mobile players, which is pretty cool if you ask me.

This tournament will give mobile players a real chance at big money, and you can bet people from all platforms will be practicing their mobile skills to get a piece of that prize pool. The competition details aren’t out yet, but expect some serious action when this launches.

What’s Changing with Ranked Mode

Epic teased Ranked 2.0, which is supposed to be a complete overhaul of the current ranked system. This new system will have an updated rank-up structures and gameplay changes that will tie into FNCS 2026 qualifications. While we don’t know any specific improvements yet, any update for ranked mode would be welcome since it’s been needing attention for a while.

If you are interested in joining, start practicing Duos gameplay if you haven’t already. The strategies are different from Trios. In Duos, you’ll need better individual skill since there’s one less teammate to help you out, but coordination between two players can be tighter than managing three.

Keep an eye out for more details about qualifying procedures, Epic Games usually shared them through their social media accounts.