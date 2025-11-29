Fortnite Arcane Skins Return: Jinx and Vi Bundle Release Date and Details

After nearly 1,400 days of waiting, the Arcane skins are finally coming back to Fortnite. If you missed out on Jinx and Vi the first time around, this is your chance to grab these rare cosmetics before they disappear again. Here are all the details for Fortnite Arcane skins, including everything inside the Jinx and Vi bundles.

When Are Arcane Skins Returning to Fortnite?

The Arcane collaboration is making its comeback on November 29th, 2025, right when Chapter 7 Season 1 kicks off. Riot Games and Epic Games officially confirmed the news, ending the 1,393-day drought since these skins last appeared in the Item Shop back in February 2022.

Tomorrow and now with LEGO Styles 😉 pic.twitter.com/SJDD0jpChh — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) November 28, 2025

The timing lines up perfectly with Fortnite’s Zero Hour live event, which starts on the same day. This event will wrap up Chapter 6 and bring back several popular collaborations to celebrate the transition into the new chapter.

What’s Included in the Fortnite Arcane Skin Bundles?

Both Jinx and Vi are getting the full treatment with their return. Each character comes with their own bundle packed with cosmetics, and this time, they’re even getting LEGO styles. This means you can use these skins across both regular Fortnite Battle Royale and the LEGO Fortnite experience.

Arcane Vi Bundle

Item Icon Cost Arcane Vi Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Memories of Zaun Backbling Included with Arcane Vi skin Piltover Warden Hammer Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Punching Practice Emote 200 V-Bucks Piltover’s Finest Loading Screen Included with Arcane Vi Bundle

Arcane Jinx Bundle

Item Icon Cost Arcane Jinx Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Jinx’s Dream Monkey Backbling Included with Arcane Jinx skin Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Music 200 V-Bucks Wreaking Havoc Loading Screen Included with Arcane Jinx Bundle Katchoo! Loading Screen Included with Arcane Jinx Bundle Jinxed Spray Included with Arcane Jinx Bundle

Jinx’s bundle is slightly bigger with more cosmetic items. Her Dream Monkey back bling and Pow Pow Crusher pickaxe capture her chaotic energy from the Netflix series.

Each bundle will cost you 1,800 V-Bucks. This matches the original pricing from when they first released. You can also buy the skins individually for 1,500 V-Bucks if you just want one character without all the extras. For players who want both characters, you’re looking at 3,600 V-Bucks total for the complete sets. That’s a decent chunk of V-Bucks, but considering how rare these skins have been, many players will probably jump on the chance to own them.

If you want these skins, don’t wait around. The last time they were available, nobody expected them to vanish for nearly four years. So get them while you can!