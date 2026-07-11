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The skin is expected to cost between 1,500 and 1,800 V-Bucks.

She'll be sold in the Item Shop as part of the Gaming Legends Series.

Gacha games keep making their way into Fortnite, and I'm not complaining at all. The latest crossover is with Arknights Endfield, and it's bringing one of the game's most iconic characters along for the ride. Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite and Arknights Endfield collaboration before the skin goes live.

Fortnite x Arknights Endfield Collab

Epic Games has confirmed that Arknights Endfield is officially crossing over with Fortnite. If you're not familiar, Arknights Endfield is a 3D real-time strategy RPG from Hypergryph, featuring a huge roster of Operators with distinct abilities and lore. The collab is bringing Perlica, one of the game's most beloved characters, into Fortnite's Item Shop.

This fits a pattern that I think Epic is leaning into hard right now. After Kafka and Blade from Honkai Star Rail made their way into the battle royale island, it was clear the gacha crossovers were landing well with players.

Who Is Perlica from Arknights Endfield?

Perlica is a 5-star Electric Caster Operator from Endfield Industries in Arknights Endfield. She's a key figure in the game's main story and one of the more recognizable faces in the Arknights universe. In Fortnite, she'll be listed under the Gaming Legends Series, the same prestigious category that houses iconic video game characters like Master Chief, Kratos, and Aloy.

When Does the Arknights Endfield Skin Release in Fortnite?

The Perlica skin hits the Fortnite Item Shop on Friday, August 14th, 2026, starting at 5:00 PM PT. Here's when that is in your time zone:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) Friday, August 14 - 5:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) Friday, August 14 - 8:00 PM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, August 15 - 2:00 AM India (IST) Saturday, August 15 - 5:30 AM Japan (JST) Saturday, August 15 - 9:00 AM Australia (AEST) Saturday, August 15 - 10:00 AM

How Much Will Perlica Skin Cost in Fortnite?

No official price has been confirmed yet, but Gaming Legends skins typically land between 1,500 and 1,800 V-Bucks. If you're planning to grab Perlica on day one, it's worth stocking up on V-Bucks ahead of time.

There's a chance the collab includes more than just the outfit. Gaming Legends drops often come with a Back Bling and Pickaxe, too, to round out the set. Nothing has been confirmed beyond the Perlica skin itself, but based on how previous gacha collabs have gone, I'd expect at least one accessory to accompany her.

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