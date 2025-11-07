How to Get Aura Farming Dance Emote in Fortnite

Fortnite’s latest addition is turning the lobby into a dance floor. The Young Black & Rich emote has officially arrived, bringing the viral Indonesian Aura Farming TikTok dance straight into the game. You can now groove to the trend that’s been lighting up social media and show off your moves between matches. Here’s a quick look at how to get the Aura Farming Dance emote, how much it costs, and why it’s becoming a must-have in the game.

What is the Aura Farming Dance Emote?

The Young Black & Rich emote is Fortnite’s version of the Aura Farming dance that went viral on TikTok. You might have seen people doing this confident hand-and-body movement online. Now you can do it in Fortnite too. Epic Games added it to the Icon Series collection, which includes other popular real-world dances like The Griddy and The Floss.

What makes this emote special is that it’s a traversal emote. This means you can actually walk around while doing the dance. Most emotes lock you in place, but with this one, you can move across the map while showing off. It’s perfect for celebrating after getting an elimination or just vibing as you rotate to the next zone.

How to Get the Aura Farming Emote

You can find the emote in the Fortnite Item Shop. Epic Games released it on November 7th, 2025. When you open the shop, look for the Victory Vibes tab. This section groups together all the dance emotes.

Also Read:

The emote sits in the top row alongside other popular dances like Malamente, Attraction, and That’s So True. Priced at 500 V-Bucks, the Young Black & Rich emote sits right in line with most rare emotes in Fortnite. This emote won’t stick around forever. Epic Games is only keeping it in the shop until November 10th, 2025. So if you want to get this emote, you’d better purchase it now.