by Shida Aruya
Bored with your old pickaxe and want a new one without spending any V-Bucks? You’re in luck! Epic Games is giving away a new pickaxe for free through special tournaments happening this month. Here’s everything you need to know about how to grab this very cool Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite before everyone else in the game.

Axe of Champions Pickaxe Fortnite

What is the Axe of Champions Tournament?

Epic is celebrating the Champions Road and the 2025 Fortnite Global Championship with two special tournaments on Saturday, August 30th, 2025. These tournaments are your chance to win the Axe of Champions pickaxe before it shows up in the Item Shop on September 4th, 2025.

How to Get Free Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite

Epic is running two different tournaments on the same day, so you can pick what works best for you:

Method 1: Mobile-Only Blitz Cup

This tournament is only for mobile players. If you play Fortnite on your phone or tablet, this is your chance to compete against other mobile players. The competition might be a bit easier since you’re not going against PC or console players.

Method 2: All-Platform Solo Cup

This tournament lets everyone compete together. Meaning, PC, console, and mobile players all in one big competition. It’s going to be tougher, but the competition will be intense and exciting.

Axe of Champions Pickaxe Fortnite

Tournament Rules and Format

Here’s what you need to know about how these tournaments work:

DetailInformation
DateSaturday – August 30th, 2025
FormatSolo matches only
Match Limit10 matches maximum
Time Window3 hours to complete your matches
Age RequirementMust be 13+ years old (or legal age in your country)
SecurityMFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) must be enabled

Both tournaments follow the same rules and happen on the same day, so you’ll need to pick which one fits your setup better. The pickaxe goes to the top players in each region. Epic hasn’t said exactly how many players will win, but it’s typically the top performers in your area.

Don’t worry if you’re not the best player, though. Anyone who earns at least 8 points during the tournament gets the Axe of Champions Spray for free. So, even if you don’t win the pickaxe, you can still earn a free spray just by playing well!

Scoring System

The tournament uses a points system. You earn points based on how well you do in each match. Your placement and eliminations both count toward your final score. You get +1 point for each player you eliminate.

PlacementPoints
1st Place10 Points
2nd Place9 Points
3rd Place8 Points
4th Place7 Points
5th Place6 Points
6th Place5 Points
7th Place4 Points
8th Place3 Points
9th Place2 Points
10th Place1 Points

So that’s how to get the Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite. Make sure your account meets all the requirements before August 30th. Enable MFA if you haven’t already. This usually just means linking your phone number or using an authenticator app. The tournament will attract some serious players, so expect the lobbies to be more challenging than regular matches. But remember, you only need 8 points to get the spray, which is totally achievable for most players.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

