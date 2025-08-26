Bored with your old pickaxe and want a new one without spending any V-Bucks? You’re in luck! Epic Games is giving away a new pickaxe for free through special tournaments happening this month. Here’s everything you need to know about how to grab this very cool Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite before everyone else in the game.

What is the Axe of Champions Tournament?

Epic is celebrating the Champions Road and the 2025 Fortnite Global Championship with two special tournaments on Saturday, August 30th, 2025. These tournaments are your chance to win the Axe of Champions pickaxe before it shows up in the Item Shop on September 4th, 2025.

How to Get Free Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite

Epic is running two different tournaments on the same day, so you can pick what works best for you:

Method 1: Mobile-Only Blitz Cup

This tournament is only for mobile players. If you play Fortnite on your phone or tablet, this is your chance to compete against other mobile players. The competition might be a bit easier since you’re not going against PC or console players.

Method 2: All-Platform Solo Cup

This tournament lets everyone compete together. Meaning, PC, console, and mobile players all in one big competition. It’s going to be tougher, but the competition will be intense and exciting.

Tournament Rules and Format

Here’s what you need to know about how these tournaments work:

Detail Information Date Saturday – August 30th, 2025 Format Solo matches only Match Limit 10 matches maximum Time Window 3 hours to complete your matches Age Requirement Must be 13+ years old (or legal age in your country) Security MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) must be enabled

Both tournaments follow the same rules and happen on the same day, so you’ll need to pick which one fits your setup better. The pickaxe goes to the top players in each region. Epic hasn’t said exactly how many players will win, but it’s typically the top performers in your area.

Don’t worry if you’re not the best player, though. Anyone who earns at least 8 points during the tournament gets the Axe of Champions Spray for free. So, even if you don’t win the pickaxe, you can still earn a free spray just by playing well!

Scoring System

The tournament uses a points system. You earn points based on how well you do in each match. Your placement and eliminations both count toward your final score. You get +1 point for each player you eliminate.

Placement Points 1st Place 10 Points 2nd Place 9 Points 3rd Place 8 Points 4th Place 7 Points 5th Place 6 Points 6th Place 5 Points 7th Place 4 Points 8th Place 3 Points 9th Place 2 Points 10th Place 1 Points

So that’s how to get the Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite. Make sure your account meets all the requirements before August 30th. Enable MFA if you haven’t already. This usually just means linking your phone number or using an authenticator app. The tournament will attract some serious players, so expect the lobbies to be more challenging than regular matches. But remember, you only need 8 points to get the spray, which is totally achievable for most players.