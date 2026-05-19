After years of being locked out of Apple devices, Fortnite is back on the Apple App Store worldwide. Epic Games confirmed the return on May 19, 2026, and iOS players in most regions can now download Fortnite again. For millions of mobile players who lost access back in 2020, this is a long-awaited moment. However, Epic has made it clear this is not a resolution. It is a tactical move in a legal battle that is still very much ongoing.

Why Fortnite Is Back on iOS Now?

Epic's decision to return to the App Store comes down to what is happening in US courts right now. Apple is facing pressure from a federal court to be transparent about how it charges App Store fees, and Epic says it is confident that once Apple is forced to open its books, regulators around the world will not allow what Epic describes as "Apple junk fees" to continue standing.

In short, Epic is not returning because it made peace with Apple. It is returning because it believes the legal and regulatory momentum has shifted enough in its favor that coming back now makes strategic sense.

Is Fortnite Back on the Australian App Store?

There is one notable exception to the worldwide return. Fortnite is still not available on the Australian App Store, and the reason is significant. Epic actually won its court case against Apple in Australia. Despite that ruling, the Cupertino giant continued enforcing those same terms, which Epic says it cannot agree to while they remain illegal. Epic is now asking the Australian court to formally end Apple's conduct. Until that happens, or until Apple agrees to adopt lawful payment terms in the interim, Australian iOS players will have to wait.

This is not just about Fortnite. Epic has been fighting Apple's App Store practices on multiple fronts for years, including the ban on alternative app stores and restrictions on third-party payment competition. Regulators in Japan, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have all passed laws aimed at addressing these practices, but Epic argues Apple has repeatedly found ways to sidestep compliance through what it calls scare screens, additional fees, and difficult requirements.