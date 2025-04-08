Fortnite Ballistic v34.30: Test Grounds Update Details

Fortnite Ballistic’s v34.30 update, released on April 8th, 2025, replaces unranked Ballistic with a new mode called Test Grounds. This update adds two shell maps, new weapons, and gadgets that change how matches play out. Here’s a simple breakdown of the Fortnite Ballistic v34.30 update, what’s new, and how it can help you win in Test Grounds.

The Test Grounds playlist rotates between three maps:

Hammer Fall

Storm Chaser Cove

Skyline 10

Hammer Fall is a massive fortress-style map with tall belfries overlooking a wide battlefield. This design creates interesting dynamics between high and low ground combat. The second new map, Storm Chaser Cove, mimics a beach resort with water elements. Map selection isn’t random, though. The system chooses based on what maps players in your lobby have recently played, favoring the least recently played maps.

Don’t worry if you’re wondering what a “shell map” is. They’re basically layouts without fancy graphics, allowing developers to test and tweak designs based on player feedback before adding visual details.

Fortnite Ballistic New Gadgets

There are two new gadgets coming in this update:

1. Fire Grenade

The Fire Grenade is a game-changer for controlling space. Throw it to create a field of flames that forces your opponents to either take damage or move. This gadget is perfect for:

Forcing enemies out from behind cover.

Protecting a flank from pushes.

Creating chaos during the Rift Point defusing attempts.

2. Overdrive

Need a boost? Overdrive increases your movement speed, reload speed, and weapon swap speed. It also speeds up planting and defusing the Rift Point Device. Consider using it when:

You need to move quickly between spots.

You’re planting or defusing at the last second.

You want to push corners more aggressively.

New Weapons in Test Grounds

The Test Grounds update brings not only two new gadgets but also two new weapons:

1. Burst Assault Rifle

The new Burst Assault Rifle shoots in three-shot bursts that deal strong damage. Its precision makes it great for defending areas from attackers. Here are some tips to use it well:

Aim for the upper body or head to maximize the burst damage.

Use it at medium range.

Pair it with a fast secondary weapon in case enemies get too close.

2. Sovereign Sniper

Unlike the heavier Reaper Sniper, the Sovereign Sniper won’t one-shot enemies with body shots, but it compensates with faster firing speed and lower cost. This makes it perfect for:

Aggressive sniping, where you might need follow-up shots.

Budget rounds when you still want a long-range weapon.

Ranked Reset: R&D Season 1

With v34.30, Ballistic’s first-ranked season has begun, and it is called “R&D Season 1” (Refine and Design). Everyone’s rank has been reset, so you’ll need to play one placement match to establish your new rank. Remember that your rank progression depends on:

Rounds won and lost.

Eliminations and assists.

Your team’s performance as a whole.

The matching system uses your party’s average rank, so team composition matters when queuing up for competitive play.

What’s Coming Next to Fortnite Ballistic?

Epic Games has shared some exciting plans for future updates, including:

A dedicated tutorial mode (finally!)

Secondary weapon slots, so pistols don’t replace your primary.

Post-elimination scoreboard viewing.

Damage falloff for Flex Gadget explosions.

Audio improvements for movement.

The developer is also asking for player feedback on Ballistic, especially around the new shell maps, weapon balance, and how the new gadgets feel in matches. They also want thoughts on the latest Ranked Season. You can share your feedback through the in-game post-match survey, on the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit, or in the English Fortnite Discord. Epic will go over the feedback in their next blog update on April 22nd, 2025.

Jump in now to experience these changes and help shape the future of Ballistic. The developers are actively listening as they continue to refine and design this exciting mode. See you in the Test Grounds!