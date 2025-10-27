Where to Find Bart’s Treehouse in Fortnite?

If you’ve been playing Fortnite recently, you might have noticed something unusual appearing on the map. A cartoon-style treehouse has shown up, and it’s not just any treehouse. This is Bart Simpson’s iconic treehouse, and it’s part of a new event that leads into something much bigger for the game. Let us take a look at where you can find Bart’s Treehouse on the Fortnite map and how to complete a quest related to it.

The Exact Location of Bart’s Treehouse in Fortnite

You can find Bart’s treehouse in the northwestern part of the Fortnite map. If you’re looking for a specific landmark to guide you, head to Creepy Camps. The treehouse sits on a hill northwest of this location, overlooking the sea. It’s hard to miss once you get close because of its distinctive cell-shaded, cartoon appearance that stands out from everything else on the island.

The treehouse didn’t just appear fully formed. It started as a small sapling on October 26, 2025, and has been growing through different stages. This is part of a three-stage event that Epic Games is running. First, you saw just a small sprout. Then it grew into a mature tree. Finally, the actual treehouse structure appeared on top of it.

When you approach the treehouse, you can complete a quest just by getting close to it. This investigation quest is straightforward. You simply walk up to the structure, and once you’re near enough, the quest completes automatically. You get 20,000 XP for doing this, which is a decent reward for something that takes less than a minute.

When the Full Event Happens

The official announcement for The Simpsons collaboration should come between October 28 and October 30. There’s going to be a live in-game event on October 31 at 2 PM Eastern Time.

After that event, the mini-season starts on November 1 and runs until November 28. This mini-season acts as a bridge between Chapter 6 and Chapter 7. It’s shorter than a normal Fortnite season, lasting about a month instead of the usual three months or so.

As a fun detail, Epic Games temporarily changed the official Fortnite website logo to say “Fartnite” with the tagline “Eat My Shorts,” which is Bart’s famous catchphrase. This was one of the early hints about the collaboration before the treehouse even appeared. It shows that Epic is fully committed to this crossover and having fun with it.

The treehouse location gives you a preview of what’s coming. It’s not essential to visit for gameplay purposes, but it’s worth checking out if you’re interested in Fortnite’s events and story. The 20,000 XP from the quest is useful for leveling up your Battle Pass, and you get to see one of the first concrete signs of how The Simpsons will blend into the Fortnite world.