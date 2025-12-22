Home » Gaming » How to Get Batman Beyond Skin in Fortnite

How to Get Batman Beyond Skin in Fortnite

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya

The Batman Beyond Bundle in Fortnite finally dropped on their Item Shop, and it’s a pretty big collection of DC-themed cosmetics. This bundle brings the futuristic Dark Knight to the game, along with a bunch of cool items you can use in your matches. If you are a fan of Batman, this guide will show you how to get the Batman Beyond skin in Fortnite and what cosmetics are included in the bundle.

What’s Included in the Batman Beyond Skin Bundle?

The Batman Beyond Bundle is part of the DC Series collaboration, which comes with nine different items, including skins, pickaxes, backblings, and emotes. Here’s everything you get when you buy this bundle:

ItemsImageCost
Batman Beyond SkinBatman Beyond Fortnite1,500 V-Bucks
Batman Beyond LEGO VariantBatman Beyond FortniteIncluded with skin
Batarang (Beyond) Pickaxe800 V-Bucks
Batarang (Beyond) BackblingBatman Beyond FortniteIncluded with pickaxe
Batman Beyond Wings Glider800 V-Bucks
The Joker (Beyond) SkinBatman Beyond Fortnite1,500 V-Bucks
The Joker (Beyond) LEGO VariantBatman Beyond FortniteIncluded with skin
Joker in the Box BackblingBatman Beyond Fortnite300 V-Bucks
Jolly Jack Sledge Pickaxe800 V-Bucks
Batman’s Surveillance Emote300 V-Bucks
3 Jokerz Monte Wrap500 V-Bucks
Batman Beyond Axe Guitar800 V-Bucks

This bundle is heavily discounted. If you buy all these items separately, they would cost more than 6,000 V-Bucks. However, when you get them as a bundle, you only pay 2,800 V-Bucks. For nine different cosmetics, that’s really good value. Most single legendary skins cost 2,000 V-Bucks by themselves, so getting two full outfits plus seven other items for less than that is a solid deal.

How to Get Batman Beyond Skin Bundle in Fortnite

Here’s what you need to do if you want to wear Batman’s skin in the game:

  1. Open Fortnite Item Shop and look for the Batman Beyond bundle.
  2. Click on the bundle to see all the items included.
  3. Make sure you have enough V-Bucks.
  4. Click the purchase button and confirm your purchase.

That’s it. Once you complete the purchase, all nine items will be added to your locker right away, and you can start using them in your matches.

But remember, the bundle has a limited time in the shop. It is releasing on December 22nd, 2025, and will only be available for one week until December 29th, 2025. We will never know when or if it’ll come back, so if you want it, don’t wait until the last minute.

