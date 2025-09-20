The coolest car in gaming history just rolled into Fortnite. Batman’s legendary ride is finally here, and you can drive it around the island like a true superhero. Getting your hands on this iconic car is easier than you think. In this guide, we’ve got all the details you need to get the Batmobile in Fortnite.

Which Version of the Batmobile Can You Get in Fortnite?

You are getting the actual Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie that made everyone fall in love with the Dark Knight. The sleek, black beast from Tim Burton’s Batman movie with Michael Keaton. This is the classic version that most people think of when they hear “Batmobile.”

The car comes as a complete package with everything you need to make it look awesome. You get four different decals, a special speed boost, and matching wheels. Plus, it seats two players, so you and your buddy can ride together. Here is everything inside the bundle:

Cosmetics Icons Batmobile (1989) Car Body Reel Life Decal Color Trim Decal Jokerized Decal Batman (1989) Decal

How to Get Batmobile in Fortnite

The Batmobile is available now in the Fortnite Item Shop, but it will be there only until October 4th, 2025. So, if you want to ride this car, then you need to buy it as soon as possible.

Beaming up the bat-signal to let you know the Batmobile (1989) is here 🦇 pic.twitter.com/UFhT6VkBKh — Fortnite (@Fortnite) September 20, 2025

Here is what you need to do to buy the Batmobile:

First, make sure you have 2,500 V-Bucks in your account. If you don’t, you’ll need to buy some from the V-Bucks store. Head to the Item Shop and look for the Batmobile (1989) Bundle in the featured section. Click on it to see all the items included. When you’re ready, hit the purchase button and confirm your buy. The whole bundle will show up in your locker right away.

Once you own it, you can use the Batmobile in any Fortnite mode that has vehicles. It works like other sports cars in the game, but, of course, it looks way cooler.

How to Get the Batmobile for Free Through Rocket League

If you already bought the Batmobile in Rocket League before, you might get it in Fortnite without paying anything extra. This happens because Epic Games connects both games through your account. The trick is that your accounts need to be linked properly.

If you bought the 1989 Batmobile in Rocket League and your accounts are connected, just log into Fortnite after September 20th. Check your locker, and the Batmobile should be sitting there waiting for you. The Batmobile only costs 1,100 Credits in Rocket League, which is about $10. That’s way cheaper than the $23 you’d pay in Fortnite.

Will Other Batmobiles Come to Fortnite?

Right now, the 1989 version is the only Batmobile you can get in Fortnite. But Rocket League has several other Batman cars that could potentially make the jump.

There’s the Tumbler from The Dark Knight movies, the 2016 Batmobile from Batman vs Superman, and the newest version from The Batman movie with Robert Pattinson. Epic Games hasn’t said anything about bringing these over, but it’s definitely possible in future updates. For now, though, you’ll have to be happy with the classic 1989 model. Honestly, it’s probably! best-looking one anyway.