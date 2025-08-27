Beavis and Butt-Head Coming to Fortnite with Epic Metallica Emote

Are you ready for another wild collaboration in Fortnite? Beavis and Butt-Head are coming to the game, and the leaked details show this crossover is packed with awesome content. If you are a fan of the iconic MTV duo or just love unique Fortnite skins, this collaboration is definitely for you.

When Will Beavis and Butt-Head Come to Fortnite?

The leak came from reliable dataminer ShiinaBR right after the latest Gorillaz Festival update dropped on August 27th, 2025. Based on the leaked information, Beavis and Butt-Head skins should arrive in Fortnite within the next few weeks. The most likely release window is before September 9th, 2025, when the next major update is scheduled.

Epic Games typically keeps pricing consistent for character collaborations. So here is what you can expect to pay:

Individual character: 1,500 V-Bucks each

Combined bundle: 2,500 V-Bucks for both characters

Emotes: 500 V-Bucks each

What’s Included in the Beavis and Butt-Head Skin Bundle?

Each character will come with their own unique items, and there’s quite a difference between what Beavis and Butt-Head offer based on what the leaks showed us:

https://twitter.com/ShiinaBR/status/1960300845200797955

Beavis Skin Bundle Contents

The Beavis bundle includes:

Beavis character skin

Custom back bling

Special pickaxe

One exclusive emote

Butt-Head Skin Bundle Contents

The Butt-Head is more loaded with extra cosmetics:

Butt-Head character skin

Custom back bling

Special pickaxe

Two exclusive emotes

Weapon wrap design

Butt-Head’s bundle clearly offers more value with the extra emote and weapon wrap, but both bundles might cost the same price.

Note: We will update this article with icons and prices for each of them when the bundles are officially dropped.

Epic Metallica Emote in Fortnite

The most exciting part of this collaboration is definitely the Metallica concert emote. This special emote shows Beavis and Butt-head watching a Metallica performance on a tiny TV screen. It’s a perfect recreation of the classic scenes from the original 1993 MTV series.

The Beavis & Butt-Head emote includes a TV screen that plays a Metallica Concert 😭



(Thanks to @l3stei for the help) pic.twitter.com/AAxVDhZ15m — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 26, 2025

What makes this emote awesome is that it actually plays a real Metallica concert on the screen. You will see the performance while your character watches. Since Fortnite already collaborated with Metallica last year, they had the perfect setup for this crossover moment.

Why a Sudden Beavis and Butt-Head Crossover?

You might wonder why Epic Games suddenly added this legendary duo to the game, and why Beavis and Butt-Head are showing up in so many games, too, lately. It’s because they are promoting Beavis and Butt-Head season 3, which will premiere on September 3rd, 2025.

The duo already appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 earlier this year. Now, Fortnite players get their chance to play as these legendary characters. It’s pretty amazing that both major Battle Royale games are featuring them in the same year.

Get your V-Bucks ready and prepare to rock out with two of animation’s most iconic troublemakers!