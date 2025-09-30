Fortnite Black Phone Crossover Gets Mixed Reactions from Players

Fortnite is going all out for Halloween 2025, and the latest confirmed leak is turning heads. The game is bringing The Black Phone movie into Fortnitemares this October, and players have some pretty strong feelings about it. The leak comes from reliable sources FNBRintel, ShiinaBR, and SamLeakss, so it’s probably happening. But the character they’re adding is The Grabber, a kidnapper from the horror movie, and that’s got some players questioning if Fortnite has gone too far with its spooky season content.

What’s Coming to Fortnite This Halloween

The announcement was simple but shocking. Many social media posts from Fortnite leakers confirmed that the Black Phone is indeed going to join the roster for Fortnitemares. This immediately got people talking. If you haven’t seen The Black Phone movie, here’s what you need to know. The film features a character who kidnaps kids and keeps them in a soundproof basement. It’s pretty dark stuff for a game that millions of young players enjoy.

This crossover adds to Fortnite’s growing list of horror collaborations. You’ve probably seen skins like Michael Myers, Ghostface, and other scary movie characters running around the island. But The Grabber is different. He’s not as well-known as those classic horror icons, and his story is way more disturbing.

Fortnite Black Phone Crossover Sparks Mixed Reactions

The Fortnite community can’t agree on whether this is cool or crossing a line. Some players are excited about getting another horror skin. Others think adding a child kidnapper to the game is just simply weird.

Some players want different characters instead. They’re asking why we’re getting The Grabber when characters like Pennywise from IT or Spawn still aren’t in the game. Others are just confused because they’ve never heard of The Black Phone.

https://twitter.com/Dragonlover893/status/1972715024188915759

And then you’ve got players who are worried about their wallets because Fortnitemares keeps bringing expensive skins they can’t resist buying. Because Fortnitemares skins this year are a lot, you might even get new skins every day.

Fortnite has always been a wild mix of everything. You can play as a banana, a superhero, or a horror movie villain. The game often throws unexpected elements together. Epic Games seems ready to add pretty much any horror property to the game at this point. However, they keep it fun too. This year, Ghostface, REPO, K-Pop Demon Hunters, and Scooby-Doo are all already on the list of Fortnitemares roster. The bottom line is Fortnite’s Halloween events keep getting bigger and scarier every year. What do you think about the Black Phone crossover?