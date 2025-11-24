How to Get BLACKPINK Lisa Skin in Fortnite

BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be the main star of Fortnite Festival Season 12 when it launches on November 29th, 2025. She’ll also be the very first Icon-series outfit introduced in Chapter 7. If you’re a Lisa fan or someone who likes grabbing every standout cosmetic, here’s a fresh look at how you’ll be able to get BLACKPINK Lisa skin in Fortnite and what content the new season is bringing.

What’s Coming With Lisa to Fortnite

Lisa brings two main outfits to Fortnite, along with several music tracks and cosmetic items. The season starts on November 29 and runs through the entire Chapter 7 Season 12 for Fortnite Festival mode. You’ll have multiple ways to get Lisa’s content, depending on what you want and how much you’re willing to spend.

How to Get the BLACKPINK Lisa Skin in Fortnite

The Rockstar Lisa Outfit is the main reward in the Starlux Music Pass. This skin shows Lisa in an all white outfit that matches her trendsetting style. Here’s exactly how you get it:

First, you need to buy the Starlux Music Pass (1,400 V-Bucks) when it launches on November 29. The music pass works just like the regular battle pass in Fortnite. You earn progress by playing any mode in the game and gaining XP. This means you can play Battle Royale, Festival, LEGO Fortnite, or any other mode and still work toward unlocking Lisa.

The Rockstar Lisa skin sits at the end of the pass as the final reward. You’ll need to complete most of the pass tiers to unlock it. Just play regularly, and you’ll get there. When you unlock Rockstar Lisa, you also get her Rockstar Mic accessory. This mic is perfect for performing in Festival mode and matches the elegant style of her outfit.

There’s a second Lisa skin available, and this one comes from the Fortnite Item Shop instead of the music pass. The LISA Outfit is inspired by the fashion from her Alter Ego album. This skin has a different look compared to the Rockstar Lisa outfit from the music pass. This one is full black.

The LISA Outfit will be in the Item Shop throughout Season 12. You’ll need to buy it with V-Bucks when it appears in the shop rotation. Epic Games hasn’t announced the exact price yet, but Icon skins typically cost between 1,500 and 2,000 V-Bucks.

What’s Inside the Starlux Music Pass

When you buy the Starlux Music Pass, you get more than just Lisa’s skin. Here are some things that are included in it:

Cosmetics Icon Rockstar Lisa Skin Rockstar Mic Pickaxe Melodie Mars Outfit Hollow Diffusion Guitar “FUTW (Vixi Solo Version)” Jam Track “Get Jiggy” Jam Track “Sorry” Jam Track “Knock2” Jam Track

The pass also contains plenty of other cosmetics like back blings, pickaxes, emotes, and instrument variants. You’ll unlock new items at almost every tier as you progress through the pass.

Meanwhile, along with the LISA Outfit, you can buy two additional jam tracks and other cosmetics from the Item Shop. Check them out:

Cosmetics Icon Price LISA Skin (Alter Ego) TBA V-Bucks LISA Backbling TBA V-Bucks LISA Pickaxe TBA V-Bucks “Rockstar” Jam Track TBA TBA V-Bucks “New Woman” Jam Track TBA TBA V-Bucks

These tracks are sold individually. If you want the complete Lisa music collection in Fortnite, you’ll need to grab both the music pass and these Item Shop tracks.

Lisa adds a major dose of style to Fortnite Festival, giving you several outfits to choose from so you can change your look anytime. No matter if you’re rocking the stage in Festival mode or jumping into regular Battle Royale matches, her skins let you stand out every time you play.