Fortnite x Bleach Collaboration: Release Date and What to Expect

If you’re a fan of anime and Fortnite, you’re going to be so happy this month! Epic Games just confirmed that Bleach is coming to the battle royale, and it’s happening way sooner than you think. After months of rumors, we finally have solid info on when you can rock Ichigo’s look in-game. Here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Bleach collaboration.

When is the Fortnite x Bleach Collaboration Coming?

As shared on the official Fortnite YouTube channel, the Bleach crossover drops on December 20th, 2025. Epic teased it with a mysterious message saying “Something is coming…” along with some sword imagery that Bleach fans instantly recognized. You’ve got less than a week to save up those V-Bucks!

You can check out the teaser trailer below:

What’s Included in the Fortnite x Bleach Collab?

Here are all the skins that you can expect when the Fortnite x Bleach collaboration goes live:

Ichigo Kurosaki

Rukia Kuchiki

Orihime Inoue

Uryu Ishida

The collab will also include “Number One – Bankai” as a Jam Track. This is one of the most iconic songs from the anime, so you can blast it while dropping into the island.

Bleach joins other huge anime collaborations in Fortnite like Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan. While this is a huge piece of news, some of the fans are wondering why Epic chose Bleach before One Piece or Demon Slayer. But honestly, Bleach fans have been waiting for this moment for years.

The teaser image Epic dropped shows a sword against a black background, very subtle but totally iconic. It’s that classic Bleach vibe that stands out from Fortnite’s usual bright and colorful chaos. If you know the series, you knew exactly what was coming the second you saw it.

Should You Buy It?

If you’re a Bleach fan, of course, these skins are a must-have. Getting four different characters gives you options, and having Ichigo himself is going to be a big flex. The “Number One – Bankai” track is also perfect for those clutch endgame moments when you need that extra hype.

Players are already joking about their wallets getting destroyed, which is basically tradition whenever a good anime collab drops. The good news is you have a few days to grind some V-Bucks or decide which character you want most if you can’t grab them all.

Get ready to bring your Zanpakuto to the battlefield on December 20th. Your wallet might hate you, but your locker will look amazing!