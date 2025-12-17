Home » Gaming » How to Get Bleach Skins in Fortnite: All Cosmetics and Prices

How to Get Bleach Skins in Fortnite: All Cosmetics and Prices

The long-awaited Bleach crossover is finally hitting Fortnite, and anime fans are already going crazy about it. If you’ve been wanting to play as Ichigo or Rukia, you’re in luck. Epic Games just announced the collab is coming soon with a full lineup of skins and cosmetics. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Bleach skins in Fortnite, including all the cosmetics and their prices.

Bleach Skins Fortnite

How to Get Bleach Skins in Fortnite?

The Bleach x Fortnite collaboration arrives in the game on December 20th, 2025. You will be able to grab all the Bleach skins and items from the Item Shop once they drop. Since it launches during Winterfest 2025, you can enjoy the holiday event while playing as your favorite Soul Reapers. It’s a great time for anime fans to jump in and grab these characters.

All Bleach Skins and Cosmetics in Fortnite

The collab brings four main characters to Fortnite: Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Orihime Inoue, and Uryu Ishida. Each character comes with their own back bling, and there are matching pickaxes for all of them. Here’s the complete list of Bleach cosmetics coming to Fortnite:

ItemImageCost
Ichigo Kurosaki SkinBleach Skins Fortnite1,500 V-Bucks
Substitute Shinigami Badge BackblingTBAIncluded with skin
Zangetsu PickaxeTBA800 V-Bucks
Uryu Ishida SkinBleach Skins Fortnite1,500 V-Bucks
Quincy Cross BackblingTBAIncluded with skin
Seele Schneider PickaxeTBA800 V-Bucks
Rukia Kuchiki SkinBleach Skins Fortnite1,500 V-Bucks
Kon BackblingTBAIncluded with skin
Shirayuki PickaxeTBA800 V-Bucks
Orihime Inoue SkinBleach Skins Fortnite1,500 V-Bucks
The Six Flower BackblingTBAIncluded with skin
Tri-Shield PickaxeTBA800 V-Bucks
Bread Loaf Spin EmoteTBA500 V-Bucks
Snowflake Ribbon GliderTBA1,200 V-Bucks

As you can see, Ichigo gets the Substitute Badge, Rukia gets Kon, Orihime gets the Six Flowers representing her shield powers, and Uryu gets his Quincy Cross.

Note: We will update this article with the icons once the skins and cosmetics drop in the game.

How Much Does the Bleach Skin Bundle Cost?

If you buy everything separately, you are looking at spending around 11,000 V-Bucks. But based on leaks, Epic Games is offering the complete Bleach bundle for just 3,500 – 4,000 V-Bucks. This will save a massive amount of money.

The bundle includes all four character skins with their back blings, all four pickaxes, the Bread Loaf Spin emote, and the Snowflake Ribbon glider. That’s 14 items total!

If you only want specific characters, you can still buy them individually. Each skin with its back bling costs 1,500 V-Bucks, and the matching pickaxe is 800 V-Bucks. So getting one complete character setup (skin, back bling, and pickaxe) runs you 2,300 V-Bucks.

Is Zangetsu Coming as a Weapon?

This is the big question on everyone’s mind. Epic Games teased Zangetsu in the official Bleach announcement, which has fans speculating that Ichigo’s iconic sword might become a mythic weapon in the game.

Right now, there’s no official confirmation, but the teaser definitely hints at something more than just a pickaxe. Plus, Fortnite dataminers have been sharing information that Ichigo’s Zanpakuto (which is the Zangetsu) will actually come as a mythic in Blitz Royale.

Keep an eye out for updates on December 20 when the collab officially launches. Epic might surprise us with a special Bleach-themed game mode or mythic item. This crossover has been waited for years, and it’s finally time to bring Soul Reaper style to the Battle Royale island!

