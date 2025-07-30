Fortnite Blitz Royale Gets Mega City Reborn Update

Fortnite just dropped a huge update for Blitz Royale, and it’s bringing back one of the most loved locations from the past. The new Mega City Reborn update is here, and it’s filled with changes that make this fast-paced game mode even more exciting. I will break down everything you need to know about this Fortnite Blitz Royale Mega City Reborn update.

The biggest news in this update is the return of Mega City. This location first showed up back in Chapter 4 Season 2, and players have been asking for it to come back ever since. Mega City was always a fan favorite because of its unique design. The area is full of tall buildings, neon lights, and most importantly, lots of grind rails. These rails let you move around the city super fast, which is perfect for the quick pace of Blitz Royale. Just make sure you don’t jump too fast in the middle of the rails because it will cause critical damage to your health.

In the original version, Mega City was huge. But for Blitz Royale, Epic Games made it smaller to fit the condensed map size. However, all the cool features are still there:

Vertical Gameplay

Mega City has lots of tall buildings, which means fights happen on multiple levels. You might be fighting someone on the ground while another player shoots at you from a rooftop. This vertical gameplay adds a new layer of strategy. You need to watch above and below you, not just left and right. It definitely keeps you on your toes!

Loot Distribution

The city has loot scattered across different floors of buildings. So, you’ll often need to make quick decisions about whether to grab nearby loot or keep moving to stay ahead of the storm. Since Blitz Royale matches are so short, you don’t have time to loot everything. You need to grab what you need and keep moving.

Golden Llamas and Kamehamehas in Every Match

This update also added 100% Golden Llamas with Kamehamehas. This means you’re guaranteed to find these powerful items in every match you play. Golden Llamas have always been rare and valuable in Fortnite. They give you a lot of materials and good loot.

But now in Blitz Royale Mega City Reborn, you don’t have to hope you’ll find one, they’re always there. The Kamehameha attack is one of the most fun weapons in Fortnite. It shoots a massive energy beam that can destroy buildings and eliminate enemies quickly.

New Six Stack Team Mode

One of the biggest additions in this update is the Six Stack playlist. This new mode lets you team up with five other players, making it a 6-person squad experience.

Six Stack changes the whole dynamic of Blitz Royale. Instead of playing solo or with a small team, you now have a full squad to coordinate with. The 6-person teams also mean bigger fights when squads clash. You’ll see more chaos on screen. It can be confusing, though, so make sure to keep on communicating with your party.

Pure Chaos Playlists for Competitive Players

If you want to test your skills, the new Pure Chaos playlists are designed for serious players. Epic Games calls these “the most competitive Blitz modes yet.” These playlists are perfect if you are confident about your skill and want to play at the highest level. The competition will be tougher, but the rewards feel better when you win. Pure Chaos modes likely have stricter matchmaking, so you’ll face players closer to your skill level.

Blitz Founder’s Wings Reward

The update also brings special Blitz Founder’s Wings that you can get by completing quests. To get the wings, you’ll need to complete specific quests related to the new features, such as:

Win 5 Blitz Royale matches

Earn 5 Account Levels in any Fortnite experience

Which means, you can actually do a bunch of quests in any different game mode if you can’t wint 5 Blitz Royale matches. Pretty easy right?

Blitz Royale Mega City Reborn brings together everything, from fast action, guaranteed powerful loot, to now team-based gameplay with Six Stack mode. Since Epic Games made Blitz Royale permanent, players are already speculating about what other classic locations might make a comeback. If you haven’t tried this mode yet, now is the perfect time to do it. Blitz Royale is here to stay as one of Fortnite’s most exciting game modes, we are sure of it!