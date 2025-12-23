Fortnite Favorite Bundles Are 50% Off but Only for These Players

If you’ve been eyeing some Fortnite bundles, now’s your chance to save big. Three popular Fortnite bundles are on 50% off on PC, giving you a great opportunity to grab some awesome outfits and gear without breaking the bank. Plus, two of them are perfect for the winter season. Check them out!

Which Fortnite Favorite Bundles Are 50% Off?

So you can basically choose from three different packs, and each one comes with multiple outfits and accessories. All three packs include LEGO Style versions, so you can use them in both regular Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite modes. That’s double the value right there.

The most important thing to remember is that this is only for PC players. You will only be able to find this offer in the Epic Games store on PC. Here are all three packs and their prices:

1. Agency Renegades Pack ($10.49)

The Agency Renegades Pack gives you the most items overall, with three complete sets including LEGO variants, pickaxes, and backblings. It’s perfect if you want variety. The original price was $20.99, and now you can get it for only $10.49. The full bundle includes:

Items and Cosmetics Image Covert Cobalt Skin Covert Cobalt LEGO Variant Spycather Siren Skin Spycather Siren LEGO Variant Shady Zadie Skin Shady Zadie LEGO Variant Axes of Influence Pickaxe Blackout Maces Pickaxe Blowback Pickaxe Black Ops Backplate Backbling Final Kiss Backbling Hammersmark Backbling

2. Frozen Legends Pack ($8.49)

The Frozen Legends Pack is the cheapest option at just $8.49 (original price was $16.99), and it’s a solid choice if you want ice-themed outfits without spending too much. You’re still getting three complete outfit sets with back blings.

Items and Cosmetics Image Frozen Love Ranger Skin Frozen Love Ranger LEGO Variant Frozen Red Knight Skin Frozen Red Knight LEGO Variant Frozen Raven Skin Frozen Raven LEGO Variant Frozen Iron Cage Backbling Frozen Love Wings Backbling Frozen Red Shield Backbling

3. Polar Legends Pack ($11.49)

The Polar Legends Pack is interesting because one of the outfits has a built-in emote, which means you get extra functionality. It’s the most expensive at $11.49, down from $22.99, but you’re getting four skins total.

Items and Cosmetics Image Frozen Nog Ops Skin Frozen Nog Ops LEGO Variant Frozen Fishstick Skin Frozen Fishstick LEGO Variant Codename ELF Skin Codename ELF LEGO Variant ELF Shield Backbling The Devourer Skin Power Roar Emote Castle Peak Backbling

When Does the Sale End?

Don’t wait too long to make your decisions. This sale has a clear deadline, and once it’s over, the prices will go back up to normal. This 50% sale will end on January 12th, 2026. So yes, you have until mid-January to grab these deals, but honestly, it’s better not to wait until the last minute.

Also Read:

Saving 50% on any of these bundles is a pretty sweet deal. You’re basically paying for one outfit and getting two or three more for free. Just remember this sale is only on PC, so console players will have to sit this one out. Grab your favorite pack before January 12th rolls around!