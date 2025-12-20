You just got a new Sidekick in Fortnite, and you’re excited to show it off. But wait, can other players actually see your Sidekick? If you’ve been running around with your cute companion and wondering why nobody’s talking about it in chat, or why you don’t see anyone else’s Sidekicks, you are not alone. The visibility rules for Sidekicks can be confusing, so let’s clear it up.

Can Other Players See Your Sidekick in Fortnite?

Here is the straight answer: Only you and your teammates can see your Sidekick. If you’re playing solo, you are the only one who sees it. In Duos, Trios, or Squads, your teammates will see your Sidekick following you around, and you will be able to see theirs, too.

But your enemies? Nope. They can’t see your Sidekick at all, and vice versa. You won’t be able to see theirs either. This means if you’re in a Battle Royale match with 99 other players, you’ll only see the Sidekicks of the people on your team.

Why Can’t Enemies See Your Sidekick?

Of course, Epic Games made this choice on purpose, and it’s actually pretty smart. Your Sidekick follows you around wherever you go, and you can’t really control where it moves. If enemies could see it, they’d spot you way easier. And you don’t want that, obviously.

Let’s say you’re hiding in a bush trying to get a sneaky elimination, but your bright yellow Peely Sidekick is bouncing around next to you. That would give away your position completely. By keeping Sidekicks invisible to enemies, Epic makes sure they stay fun cosmetics without messing up your gameplay.

Where Do Sidekicks Work in Fortnite?

Sidekicks show up in most Fortnite modes, but the rules are a bit different depending on where you’re playing:

Game Mode Sidekick Visibility Battle Royale You and teammates only Save the World You and teammates only LEGO Fortnite You and teammates only Fortnite Festival Stays backstage (not visible during play) Rocket Racing Not available Creative Maps Depends on creator settings



Based on players’ reviews, some Creative maps let you see your Sidekick, some don’t show any Sidekicks at all, and some might only show yours to you. This happens because Creative map creators can turn Sidekicks on or off. If a creator disables the Sidekicks tag in their island settings, nobody will see any Sidekicks there. Some creators do this to keep their maps looking clean or to avoid distractions.

So if you jump into a Creative map and your Sidekick is missing, or everyone else’s is invisible, that’s why. It’s not a bug, it’s just how that specific map was set up.

In the end, Sidekicks are purely cosmetic and won’t help or hurt your gameplay. They don’t take damage, can’t fight, and won’t warn you about danger. In my opinion, they’re still very cute companions that react to what’s happening around you, and they’re worth getting, although only you or your teammates can see them. You can even use special Sidekick Emotes to interact with them!