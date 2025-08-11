Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is here, bringing many new things to check out. From the new OXR Ranking system, NPCs and Queen bugs, to exciting new landing spots. One of these new POIs is the OXR Bunkers. These bunkers are packed with amazing loot. But of course, before you can take advantage of them, you need to know exactly how to find all OXR bunkers in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. In this guide, I’ll explain everything you need to know to find these secret bunkers, plus what you have to do to be able to access them.

What Are OXR Bunkers in Fortnite?

You have probably seen bunkers in Fortnite before, but these ones are different. OXR Bunkers are special spots in Chapter 6 Season 4 that have really good loot inside. You will know you found one when you see a huge metal door that is locked tight. And yes, it will stay locked until you do something specific. We will get to this later.

How to Find All OXR Bunkers in Fortnite

There are a total of four bunkers on the Fortnite map. Here’s where you can find them:

POI Details Shiny Shafts The bunker is located north of Shiny Shafts. You can find it at the big mountain behind the area. Utopia City Head straight south from the center of the city. You will see it before you reach the Rainbow Fields. Foxy Floodgate Take the road that goes over the dam, southwest of Foxy Floodgate. Try to look over on your left near a snowy mountain. First Order Base Go to where this area ends and the snow stops.

How to Open the Secret OXR Bunkers

Even if you find these bunkers early in the game, you won’t be able to open OXR Bunkers right away. You need to get to OXR Rank A first. How do you do that? Just play the game like normal. Eliminate other players, do challenges, defeat the Queen bugs, hunt down Swarmers and Bombers, and last but not least, stay alive as long as you can. The more stuff you do and the longer you survive, the faster your rank goes up.

So this means you won’t be hitting these bunkers at the start of your match. They’re more for mid to late game when you’ve had time to rank up. When you finally see “Rank A” show up on the right side of your screen, check your map. The bunkers will pop up as small white icons. Just walk up to any bunker door and hit the interact button. The door will open right up.

What’s Inside the OXR Bunkers?

Just like any other secret vaults in Fortnite, these bunkers are loaded with top-tier loot:

Exotic weapons: These are currently the best guns in the game, and bunkers are pretty much the only place to get them.

These are currently the best guns in the game, and bunkers are pretty much the only place to get them. High-rarity regular weapons: Epic and Legendary weapons you can get from these bunkers.

Epic and Legendary weapons you can get from these bunkers. Multiple chests: You can get regular chests and special OXR pods, too.

You can get regular chests and special OXR pods, too. Lots of ammo: You will get enough bullets to last the whole match.

The exact loot inside the chests that you find in the bunkers will change on every match, but it’s guaranteed that you’re always getting good stuff. If you want those amazing, powerful Exotic weapons, you need to increase your rank fast and hit up a bunker.