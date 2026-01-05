Fortnite x Chainsaw Man Just Got Leaked and Fans Can’t Stay Calm

You might want to start saving your V-Bucks because Chainsaw Man could be coming to Fortnite really soon. According to recent leaks, Epic Games is working on bringing Denji and his friends to the island in Chapter 7. After the game brought in characters from Bleach, Dragon Ball Z, and Jujutsu Kaisen, this feels like the next natural step.

What the Leaks Say About Fortnite x Chainsaw Man Crossover

A leaker named SamLeaks shared on Twitter that Fortnite is actively working on a Chainsaw Man collaboration for Chapter 7. This leaker has been right before, especially about the Bleach collab, so people are taking this pretty seriously.

CHAINSAW MAN x FORTNITE – IN THE WORKS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ScOf4DWmT6 — Sam (@SamLeakss) January 5, 2026

This collaboration might be in the works because the Chainsaw Man Reze Arc movie just came out and got lots of new fans hooked on the series. However, there’s no official confirmation from Epic Games yet. But based on how these collabs usually work, we can make some good guesses about what’s coming.

Which Chainsaw Man Characters Are Coming to Fortnite

If this collab follows Epic’s usual pattern, you can expect to see around three to four character skins. Here’s who will probably show up first:

Denji will almost certainly be the main skin since he’s the main character.

will almost certainly be the main skin since he’s the main character. Power is another fan favorite who will likely make the cut. She’s one of the most important characters in the series.

is another fan favorite who will likely make the cut. She’s one of the most important characters in the series. Makima seems like an obvious choice, too. She’s the main antagonist for most of the story that’s been animated so far.

seems like an obvious choice, too. She’s the main antagonist for most of the story that’s been animated so far. Aki rounds out the likely roster as the other major male character.

Each character usually comes with their own bundle that includes a pickaxe and backbling. So if you want the complete collection, it might cost you quite a bit of V-Bucks.

What About Other Characters?

Some fans are hoping to see characters like Reze, Beam, or even Pochita as a sidekick pet. While these would be awesome additions, Epic usually plays it safe with the first wave of skins. They focus on the most recognizable characters from the animated parts of the series.

This is amazing news and I love me some Chainsaw Man. Hopefully there's a Pochita sidekick. Anything for Rocket League??? I hope to see something in there, too. — titanswan (@TiTanSwan27) January 5, 2026

There’s always a chance Epic could do a second wave later with more characters, just like they’ve done with other big collabs in the past.

When Will the Fortnite x Chainsaw Man Collab Release?

No release date has been confirmed yet. Epic Games hasn’t said anything officially, and collaborations usually take time. If the crossover is coming, the first real hint will likely appear after the next update on January 9th, 2026, when dataminers spot Chainsaw Man files in the game.

Start saving those V-Bucks now because you’ll probably want to grab at least one or two of these skins when they drop. Keep watching for updates in the game files and official teasers from Epic Games!