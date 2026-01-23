Fortnite Chappell Roan Collab Leaked with Easter Eggs In-Game

Fortnite dataminers just uncovered exciting news for pop music fans. Chappell Roan is coming to Fortnite as the next Festival headliner, and the game already has Easter eggs hidden on the map teasing her arrival. Let’s check them out!

Chappell Roan Fortnite Leak Reveals the Release Date

Multiple reliable Fortnite leakers, including HYPEX, Shiina, and FireMonkey, shared details about the upcoming collaboration. According to the leaks, Chappell Roan will launch in Fortnite on February 5th, 2026, as the Festival Season 13 icon.

The current Festival Season 12 with LISA ends on February 4th, 2026. Epic Games hasn’t officially confirmed the collab yet, but the evidence is pretty convincing. So Chappell Roan might come right after that.

What the Leaks Reveal About the Collab

Dataminers discovered that Chappell Roan will get two skins in Fortnite. The first one recreates her iconic knight armor outfit from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where she performed “Good Luck, Babe!” in a full suit of armor with a crossbow.

CHAPPELL ROAN x FORTNITE — FEBRUARY 5



The second skin will be a more casual, everyday version of the pop star. This follows the usual pattern for Icon Series collaborations in Fortnite. Beyond the skins, leakers found files for a pink pony sidekick, a sparkly pink drum kit, and a matching microphone. These items reference Chappell Roan’s aesthetic and her famous “Pink Pony Club” song.

Where to Find the Chappell Roan Easter Eggs in Fortnite

You can check out the Easter eggs right now in the game. Head to Battlewood Boulevard POI and look for a special room filled with pink decorations and hints about the collaboration. Here’s what you’ll find inside this mysterious room:

Dancing Pink Pony : A pink pony wearing a sparkly cowboy hat is the biggest clue. This matches the pink horse Chappell Roan rode during her 2025 Grammys performance and references her hit song “Pink Pony Club.”

: A pink pony wearing a sparkly cowboy hat is the biggest clue. This matches the pink horse Chappell Roan rode during her 2025 Grammys performance and references her hit song “Pink Pony Club.” Knight Armor Display : A suit of medieval armor sits in the room.

: A suit of medieval armor sits in the room. Pink Instruments: On the balcony outside, you’ll spot a sparkly pink and black drum kit next to a matching microphone.

Chappell Roan had a massive year in 2024 and won a Grammy Award. Her music is catchy and fun, plus her style is bold and creative. She’s exactly the type of artist that works well for Festival mode. While Epic hasn’t made an official announcement yet, all signs point to Chappell Roan joining Fortnite on February 5. Start saving your V-Bucks now because this collab is bringing some seriously cool items to the game!