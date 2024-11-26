Fortnite Chapter 6 Battle Pass Leaks Bring Godzilla and Baymax Together

Fortnite is about to take an exciting turn into Chapter 6, bringing with it a Japanese-inspired theme and introducing popular characters from different franchises. The update offers new POIs, gameplay changes, and fresh skins and cosmetics to collect, blending traditional elements with the familiar battle royale experience. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming chapter!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Battle Pass Leaks Highlights: Godzilla, Baymax, and Japanese Theme

Reliable Fortnite leakers on X like ShiinaBR and SamLeakss have been sharing the key art for Chapter 6 Season 1 which reveals some incredible additions to the game. Two massive collaborations steal the spotlight: Godzilla, the legendary kaiju, and Baymax from Disney’s Big Hero 6. Godzilla’s exact role remains uncertain – whether as a skin, NPC boss, or event feature, but its presence stands out in the promotional artwork material.

The new chapter, subtitled “Hunters,” is inspired by Japanese mythology and culture in its world design. As revealed in earlier leaks, Chapter 6 will offer a variety of original ninja—and samurai-themed skins that aim to deliver an authentic experience.

A new version of the popular Hope skin will debut, along with the return of Pet Back Blings. Katana weapons, including the mysterious Masamune Blades, will also be introduced, adding to the season’s Japanese-inspired theme. So, players can look forward to using traditional Japanese weapons and wearing themed cosmetics during their matches.

New Map POI in Fortnite Chapter 6

The POI map in Chapter 6 Season 1 will feature Japanese-themed locations and landmarks with traditional architecture, bringing a touch of old-Japan-era to the game. A standout addition is the Oni masks scattered across the map, offering special powers to players who discover them. These masks might be found inside loot chests too.

Fortnite Chapter 6 “Hunters” Release Timeline

The transition to Chapter 6 follows a carefully planned schedule. Players can participate in the Chapter 2 Remix Finale featuring Juice WRLD on November 30th, 2024, followed by the launch of Chapter 6 Season 1 on December 1st, 2024. A significant milestone arrives on December 6th with the permanent return of the Fortnite OG game mode, giving players even more ways to enjoy their favorite battle royale.

That’s not all – Epic Games is making the Fortnite Crew subscription more attractive and enticing with new perks. This bundle will include the Music Pass, LEGO Pass, and OG Pass, which offer even greater value. Additionally, players can expect a refreshed weapon pool featuring a mix of fan-favorite classics and new additions in the upcoming season.

Be sure to complete your current Battle Pass before November 30th, as the new chapter marks a fresh start in Fortnite’s universe. Are you ready to experience all the exciting changes? We are sure it’s going to be another unforgettable experience in the battle royale!