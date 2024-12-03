Home » Gaming » Fortnite Chapter 6 NPC Locations, Services and Price List

Fortnite Chapter 6 NPC Locations, Services and Price List

by Shida Aruya
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 features 11 unique NPCs scattered across the map, each offering different services to help you achieve victory. From healing specialists to weapon vendors; knowing where to find these characters and what they offer can give you a significant advantage in your matches. Here is the list of all Fortnite Chapter 6 NPC locations, services, and prices.

Fortnite Chapter 6 NPC Locations

NPC NameLocation
Bushranger Fortnite
Bushranger		Nightshift Forest
Cinder Fortnite
Cinder		Shining Span
Helsie Fortnite
Helsie		Canyon Crossing
Jade Fortnite
Jade		Nightshift Forest
Daigo Fortnite
Daigo		Masked Meadows
Mizuki Fortnite
Mizuki		Lost Lake
Nyanja Fortnite
Nyanja		Canyon Crossing
Kendo Fortnite
Kendo		Nightshift Forest
Shadow Blade Hope Fortnite
Shadow Blade Hope		Hopeful Heights
Vengeance Jones Fortnite
Vengeance Jones		Hopeful Heights
Vi Fortnite
Vi		 Rolling Blossoms Farm

Fortnite Chapter 6 NPC Services

Most NPCs, except for Bushranger, stay in fixed spots on the map, making them easier to find. However, remember that they might not always be available if someone else has already defeated or hired them. Some NPCs even offer Expertise Quests, and completing these can unlock Legendary weapons which can be a game changer.

Bushranger

How to Find Bushranger in Fortnite Chapter 6

Unlike other NPCs, Bushranger moves around Nightshift Forest, spawning in different locations each match. Look for him near fox statues. He sells the Holo Twister Assault Rifle for 200 Gold Bars and Shield Potions for 50 Gold Bars.

Jade and Kendo

Where to Find Kendo in Fortnite Chapter 6

These two NPCs can be found together at the northeastern edge of Nightshift Forest. Jade offers healing services (Patch Up for 100 Gold Bars) and sells the Veiled Precision SMG for 200 Gold Bars. Kendo provides mobility options with a Rift To Go for 300 Gold Bars and sells the powerful Oni Shotgun for 200 Gold Bars.

Helsie

How to Find Helsie in Fortnite Chapter 6

Found in the northern part of Canyon Crossing sitting at a cute outdoor cafe, Helsie is your go-to medic. You can hire her as a Medic Specialist for 250 Gold Bars, get patched up for 100 Gold Bars, or buy a Veiled Precision SMG for 200 Gold Bars.

Nyanja

How to Find Nyanja in Fortnite Chapter 6

Patrolling the southern area of Canyon Crossing, Nyanja sells the Twinfire Auto Shotgun for 200 Gold Bars and Shockwave Grenades (Epic) for 100 Gold Bars.

Cinder

How to Find Cinder in Fortnite Chapter 6

Located near Shining Span Bridge, Cinder is a combat specialist. You can hire her as a Heavy Specialist for 250 Gold Bars or purchase a Twinfire Assault Shotgun for 200 Gold Bars.

Daigo

How to Find Daigo in Fortnite Chapter 6

Found in the northern building of Masked Meadows, Daigo offers a unique service – you can challenge him to a duel for free loot. He also sells the Fury Assault Rifle for 200 Gold Bars.

Mizuki

How to Find Mizuki in Fortnite Chapter 6

At Lost Lake’s southwest corner, Mizuki can be hired as a Supply Specialist for 250 Gold Bars. She also sells the Sentinel Pump Shotgun and Twister Assault Rifle, each for 200 Gold Bars.

Shadow Blade Hope and Vengeance Jones

How to Find Vengeance Jones in Fortnite Chapter 6

Both NPCs are located in the southern building at Hopeful Heights. Hope offers a Rift To Go for 300 Gold Bars and the Fury Assault Rifle for 200 Gold Bars. Complete her Expertise Quests to unlock a Legendary variant. Jones sells the Surgefire SMG for 200 Gold Bars, with a Legendary version available through his Expertise Quests.

Vi

How to Find Vi in Fortnite Chapter 6

Found in the colorful meadows called Rolling Blossoms Farm between Seaport City and Hopeful Heights, Vi can be hired as a Scout Specialist for 250 Gold Bars. She also sells the Surgefire SMG for 200 Gold Bars and Shockwave Grenades for 100 Gold Bars.

Remember to keep track of your Gold Bars and plan your NPC visits according to your strategy. Each NPC in Fortnite Chapter 6 offers unique advantages that can help you secure a Victory Royale when used effectively.

