Fortnite Chapter 6 NPC Locations, Services and Price List

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 features 11 unique NPCs scattered across the map, each offering different services to help you achieve victory. From healing specialists to weapon vendors; knowing where to find these characters and what they offer can give you a significant advantage in your matches. Here is the list of all Fortnite Chapter 6 NPC locations, services, and prices.

Fortnite Chapter 6 NPC Locations

NPC Name Location

Bushranger Nightshift Forest

Cinder Shining Span

Helsie Canyon Crossing

Jade Nightshift Forest

Daigo Masked Meadows

Mizuki Lost Lake

Nyanja Canyon Crossing

Kendo Nightshift Forest

Shadow Blade Hope Hopeful Heights

Vengeance Jones Hopeful Heights

Vi Rolling Blossoms Farm

Fortnite Chapter 6 NPC Services

Most NPCs, except for Bushranger, stay in fixed spots on the map, making them easier to find. However, remember that they might not always be available if someone else has already defeated or hired them. Some NPCs even offer Expertise Quests, and completing these can unlock Legendary weapons which can be a game changer.

Bushranger

Unlike other NPCs, Bushranger moves around Nightshift Forest, spawning in different locations each match. Look for him near fox statues. He sells the Holo Twister Assault Rifle for 200 Gold Bars and Shield Potions for 50 Gold Bars.

Jade and Kendo

These two NPCs can be found together at the northeastern edge of Nightshift Forest. Jade offers healing services (Patch Up for 100 Gold Bars) and sells the Veiled Precision SMG for 200 Gold Bars. Kendo provides mobility options with a Rift To Go for 300 Gold Bars and sells the powerful Oni Shotgun for 200 Gold Bars.

Helsie

Found in the northern part of Canyon Crossing sitting at a cute outdoor cafe, Helsie is your go-to medic. You can hire her as a Medic Specialist for 250 Gold Bars, get patched up for 100 Gold Bars, or buy a Veiled Precision SMG for 200 Gold Bars.

Nyanja

Patrolling the southern area of Canyon Crossing, Nyanja sells the Twinfire Auto Shotgun for 200 Gold Bars and Shockwave Grenades (Epic) for 100 Gold Bars.

Cinder

Located near Shining Span Bridge, Cinder is a combat specialist. You can hire her as a Heavy Specialist for 250 Gold Bars or purchase a Twinfire Assault Shotgun for 200 Gold Bars.

Daigo

Found in the northern building of Masked Meadows, Daigo offers a unique service – you can challenge him to a duel for free loot. He also sells the Fury Assault Rifle for 200 Gold Bars.

Mizuki

At Lost Lake’s southwest corner, Mizuki can be hired as a Supply Specialist for 250 Gold Bars. She also sells the Sentinel Pump Shotgun and Twister Assault Rifle, each for 200 Gold Bars.

Shadow Blade Hope and Vengeance Jones

Both NPCs are located in the southern building at Hopeful Heights. Hope offers a Rift To Go for 300 Gold Bars and the Fury Assault Rifle for 200 Gold Bars. Complete her Expertise Quests to unlock a Legendary variant. Jones sells the Surgefire SMG for 200 Gold Bars, with a Legendary version available through his Expertise Quests.

Vi

Found in the colorful meadows called Rolling Blossoms Farm between Seaport City and Hopeful Heights, Vi can be hired as a Scout Specialist for 250 Gold Bars. She also sells the Surgefire SMG for 200 Gold Bars and Shockwave Grenades for 100 Gold Bars.

Remember to keep track of your Gold Bars and plan your NPC visits according to your strategy. Each NPC in Fortnite Chapter 6 offers unique advantages that can help you secure a Victory Royale when used effectively.