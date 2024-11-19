Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Expected Release Date, Theme, and More

Fortnite is preparing for another major update with Chapter 6 Season 1. After the nostalgia-filled Chapter 2 Remix ends, you can finally look forward to fresh content and exciting new features again. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Fortnite chapter 6 season 1.

Although there has been no official release date from Epic Games for Chapter 6 Season 1, we can expect it to begin on December 1st, 2024. As in the latest patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, they did mention that the nostalgic season will end on November 30th.

Before the new chapter begins, you can join the “Remix: The Finale” live event featuring Juice WRLD on November 30th, 2024, at 2 PM EST. Epic Games will give everyone a free Juice WRLD skin whoever logs in that day.

Possible Japanese Mythology Theme

Multiple reliable Fortnite leakers like ShiinaBR and HYPEX, have confirmed that Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 1 will be based on Japanese mythology, similar to how Chapter 5 featured Greek myths. The new map will include themed areas like:

Shrines

Rivers

Plains

Farmland

Forest biomes

The Battle Pass is expected to feature Japanese gods and goddesses, though specific characters haven’t been revealed yet.

Permanent OG Mode

According to leaks, one of the biggest additions coming with Fortnite Chapter 6 is a permanent Fortnite OG mode, launching on December 6th, 2024. This isn’t just another temporary throwback – it’s a full-fledged, permanent game mode that lets players experience the entire Chapter 1 journey, one season at a time.

Each month, the OG mode will progress to the next Chapter 1 season, starting from Season 1 and eventually cycling through all ten original seasons. Players will get to enjoy both Build and Zero Build versions, complete with the original loot pools and map changes that made each season unique.

New Companions: Cats

An exciting new feature might be joining Fortnite’s lineup – cats! According to reliable leaker ShiinaBR, players may soon be able to have feline companions following them around the island. While details are still scarce, we are still excited to be followed by these furry creatures around Fortnite Island.

Get ready for an exciting new era of Fortnite when Chapter 6 launches on December 1. With its Japanese mythology theme, permanent OG mode, and tons of new features, this could be one of the biggest updates yet for Epic’s battle royale.