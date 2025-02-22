Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Black Market Locations, Items, and Prices

The latest Fortnite season introduces Black Markets. They are underground shops where you can buy powerful weapons instead of relying on luck and looking for them inside duffle bags. Using Gold Bars or the new Dill Bits currency, you can get epic, legendary, and mythic weapons easily. Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Black Market, including the locations, items, and prices.

Where to Find Black Market in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

There are a total of three Black Markets you can find in Chapter 6 Season 2, each selling different weapons and gear. Visiting them all can help you find the best items for your loadout:

Crime City Black Market : When you are at Crime City, go north and find a cave entrance on a hill. This underground shop sells close-combat weapons and explosives.

: When you are at Crime City, go north and find a cave entrance on a hill. This underground shop sells close-combat weapons and explosives. Magic Mosses Black Market : Head southwest in Magic Mosses. Inside the main building, take the stairs on the left and go down. This Black Market offers assault rifles and SMGs.

: Head southwest in Magic Mosses. Inside the main building, take the stairs on the left and go down. This Black Market offers assault rifles and SMGs. Seaport City Black Market: Located between Seaport City and Masked Meadows, this Black Market can be found in the basement of a building. It’s an excellent spot for snipers and long-range combat enthusiasts.

What You Can Buy at Each Black Market

Each Black Market offers unique weapons to use for different combat styles. While essentials like Shield Potions and Med Kits are available at all locations, high-tier weapons might vary in different locations. The items can be bought with Gold Bars, which carry over between matches, or Dill Bits, a special currency found in vaults that must be used in the same match. Here’s a breakdown of what each location offers:

Crime City Black Market Items

Black Market Item Rarity Price Enhanced Sentinel Pump Shotgun Mythic 1 Dill Bit Sticky Grenade Launcher Legendary 1 Dill Bit Mammoth Pistol Legendary 1 Dill Bit Gold Rush Boon – 1 Dill Bit Collateral Damage AR Epic 600 Gold Twinfire Auto Shotgun Epic 600 Gold Sentinel Pump Shotgun Epic 600 Gold Shield Potion Rare 150 Gold Thermite Rare 50 Gold Med Kit Common 75 Gold Port-a-Cover Rare 100 Gold

Magic Mosses Black Market Items

Item Rarity Price Enhanced Collateral Damage AR Mythic 1 Dill Bit Sentinel Pump Shotgun Legendary 1 Dill Bit Adrenaline Rush Boon – 1 Dill Bit Holo Twister AR Epic 600 Gold Veiled Precision SMG Epic 600 Gold Shield Potion Rare 150 Gold Med-Mist Smoke Rare 125 Gold Gold Splash Rare 75 Gold Thermite Rare 50 Gold Med Kit Common 75 Gold

Seaport City Black Market Items

Item Rarity Price Falcon Eye Sniper Mythic 1 Dill Bit Striker Burst Rifle Legendary 1 Dill Bit Vulture Boon – 1 Dill Bit Plasma Burst Laser Epic 600 Gold Sentinel Pump Shotgun Epic 600 Gold Pulse Scanner Epic 200 Gold Shield Potion Rare 150 Gold Thermite Rare 50 Gold Med Kit Common 75 Gold

When visiting Black Markets, keep these strategies in mind:

Save your Dill Bits for Mythic weapons as they’re the most powerful items available.

Each Black Market specializes in different weapon types, so plan your landing spot based on your preferred loadout.

Remember that other players will likely visit these locations, so be prepared for combat.

Consider landing near a vault first to collect Dill Bits before heading to a Black Market.

Now that you know where to find every Black Market and what they offer, you can plan your drops and purchases wisely. These underground shops offer powerful gear, and securing a Mythic weapon early can give you a strong advantage in matches, like defeating Fletcher Kane for example. That way you can secure your first Victory Royale of the season and get the new Vaultbrella!