Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Crime City, New Mechanics, and Battle Pass Characters

Fortnite is about to get a lot darker with its upcoming Chapter 6 Season 2, named “Lawless.” Epic Game has revealed the first teaser for the new season, showing off a gritty environment that has a big contrast from the current Japanese theme. The season will kick off on February 21st, 2025, bringing with it a fresh criminal underworld theme that might remind you of your favorite crime movies.

What’s New in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Crime-Themed Season

The highlight of the new season is the new location called Crime City, a chaotic location ruled by criminals. The teaser reveals graffiti-covered walls, gold bars scattered on the streets, burned-out barrels, and hijacked armored vans. This setting creates the perfect backdrop for intense battles in Fortnite.

Welcome to Crime City, where the hustle never stops.

Big Dill’s new single dropping soon | 2.21.25 pic.twitter.com/F0CHHd14GB — Fortnite (@Fortnite) February 12, 2025

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass Characters

While Epic Games is still keeping most details under wraps, the first teaser has revealed two characters who might be joining the roster when the new season launches on February 21st. From a vegetable-themed rapper to the return of a fan-favorite character with a criminal twist:

Big Dill: The Cucumber Rapper

One of the confirmed Battle Pass characters is “Big Dill,” a cucumber rapper causing a stir in Crime City. His face and new album posters are displayed all over the city. His name, a playful nod to “Dill with it,” shows that even in this gritty new season, Fortnite isn’t losing its sense of humor.

Midas Returns as a Wanted Man

Long-time Fortnite players are in for a surprise with Midas making a return—this time as a fugitive. This new, rougher version of Midas is featured on wanted posters across Crime City, hinting at a key role in the season’s storyline.

The Mysterious Pig Restaurateur

A SURVEY SKIN POSSIBLY COMING NEXT SEASON ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Gr7mcfMa8F — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 12, 2025

A new character is joining the Crime City scene, a pig mascot who owns a restaurant. This unique addition to the cast suggests we might see some interesting interactions between the criminal underworld and local businesses.

New Gaming Mechanics

Leaks have suggested that the season’s theme will focus on heists and hijacking, and the teaser confirms new gameplay features to match. A new van robbery and hijacking feature will let players take control of vehicles in different ways. The trailer shows this with a stolen armored van. A getaway feature is also being added, so we might experience chases and escapes in Season 2.

New Armored Bank Vans can be spotted in Crime City!



It looks like they've been broken into with a new Drill item and could be part of the leaked "Robbery Gameplay". Possibly also incorporates the vehicle hijacking feature leaked a while back. pic.twitter.com/z1QEYxUQmT — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) February 12, 2025

Last but not least, leakers have said that players will have access to a new tool called the drill, though its exact purpose hasn’t been revealed yet. Given the criminal theme, it might be used for breaking into secure locations or vehicles.

Also Read:

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 wraps up on February 21st, 2025, with Season 2 starting right after the downtime. Get ready to explore Crime City and see what kind of trouble you can get into – legally, of course, within the game! Don’t forget to keep on checking on Daigo because he might reveal the upcoming live event too.