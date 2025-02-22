Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: How to Find and Use Dill Bits

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 introduces Dill Bits, a match-specific currency that gives players access to buying some of the most powerful items in the game. Unlike Gold Bars that can get carried forward between matches, Dill Bits must be collected and spent within the same game, making them a high-risk, high-reward resource for players willing to take on the challenge of acquiring them. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about finding and using Dill Bits effectively.

What Are Dill Bits?

Dill Bits are a special currency that functions differently from the traditional Gold Bars system. These valuable tokens can only be found in secure vaults across the map and must be spent during the same match they’re collected – they don’t carry over to your next game. While this might seem limiting, Dill Bits give you access to Mythic weapons and powerful Boons that can significantly impact your chances of winning a Vaultbrella this season!

Where to Find Dill Bits in Fortnite

To collect Dill Bits, you’ll need to break into vaults located throughout the map. These vaults can be found in several key locations:

Crime City

Seaport City

Masked Meadows

Lonewolf Lair

Moving Armored Train

To access these vaults, you’ll need Thermite, which can be acquired in two ways:

Purchase it from any Black Market for 50 Gold Bars Find it as floor loot or in chests throughout the map. There is also a special duffle bag that always contains a thermite, but it is a bit hard to find.

When approaching a vault, place the Thermite on the door to begin the breaking process. During this time, you will spot a timer on top with four milestones – these milestones refer to the waves of Alpha Guards you will be facing before completely opening the vault. One tip that we can give you is that opening a vault can be overwhelming due to the guards and potential threat of other players, so make sure you try to open a vault once the area is cleared so that all you need to care about are the AI enemies.

How to Use Dill Bits

Dill Bits can be spent at any of the three Black Markets located across the map, each offering different high-tier items. These markets can be found near:

Magic Mosses Crime City Between Seaport City and Masked Meadows

Note: Dill Bits do not carry over from match to match so spend it wisely in the match itself.

Each Black Market offers a unique selection of Mythic and Legendary weapons, along with powerful Boons. You can check our guide on what every Black Market in Fortnite offers here. Every item, regardless of its type or rarity, costs exactly one Dill Bit.

Remember that timing is important when collecting and spending Dill Bits. Consider checking the map for nearby Black Markets before starting a vault heist to ensure you’ll have somewhere to spend your newly acquired currency before the storm closes in.