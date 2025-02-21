Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: How to Find and Use Thermite to Open Vaults

In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, breaking into vaults has gotten a lot more explosive. Now, Thermite is one of the new ways to crack the vaults open and get the game’s best loot. This guide covers how to find and use Thermite for the ultimate heist in Fortnite Lawless.

How to Find Thermite in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Thermite is a new rare-tier explosive item that looks like two sticks of dynamite taped together. It’s essential for breaking into bank vaults and armored vehicles in Fortnite. Unlike previous seasons where you needed keycards, Thermite is now your go-to tool for accessing high-tier loot.

Getting your hands on Thermite isn’t too challenging. The most reliable way is to look for duffle bags. These are special loot chests that are located near vault locations. These bags often contain Thermite along with other useful supplies. Each Thermite drop gives you three grenades to work with. You can also acquire Thermite through several other methods:

Visit Black Markets and purchase it for 50 gold bars.

Eliminating the NPC henchmen who guard armored transports.

How to Use Thermite to Open Vaults in Fortnite

The vault-cracking process requires strategy and awareness. Here’s how to do it:

Approach the vault door and look for the blue highlighted spot. Throw your Thermite at this location to begin the heist. The door will start opening in five stages, but be prepared – this process attracts attention from both NPCs and other players.

You can speed up the process by either throwing additional Thermite at the door or using a Plasma Burst Laser. So stock up on explosives before starting your heist. If you run into trouble, Thermite can also be used as a weapon. When thrown at enemies, it creates a delayed explosion followed by multiple smaller blasts, making it effective for both damage and area control.

Vault Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

There are five vaults available in each match. Here are the exact locations on the map:

Crime City

Seaport City

Masked Meadows

Lonewolf Lair

Fletcher’s armored train

The buildings housing these vaults are easily recognizable by their brown and gold color scheme. Keep an eye out for Fletcher too, who randomly guards one of these vaults each match. You’ll spot his location by the wolf icon next to the vault marker on your map.

What’s Inside Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Vaults?

Successfully cracking a vault rewards you with rare chests, gold, and Dill Bits – a special currency for Black Market purchases. The loot makes the risk worthwhile, especially for gearing up fast. But remember that preparation is key—bring enough explosives and stay alert while the vault opens.

Also Read:

While the vault is opening, you’ll face waves of NPC henchmen, including some with shields. Other players can see the vault-opening progress on their maps, so stay alert for potential raiders. I’ve tried opening the vaults a few times but got eliminated by other players. Keep these tips in mind, and you’ll be on your way to mastering vault heists in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.