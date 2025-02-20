Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: How to Open Vaults with New Weapons

Fortnite’s upcoming Lawless season is all about a heist theme, with vaults full of loot and treasures scattered across the map. If you are looking to snag the best gear and load up on Gold Bars, you will need to figure out how to break into these vaults. Here is a quick guide on how to open vaults with new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Vault Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Based on leaks and the trailer that Fortnite posted earlier this week, you will find vaults in three key spots so far on the map. The locations will be:

Crime City spot

Baron’s Mansion

The Gold Mine

Each location has its own vault packed with high-tier loot, but they are also heavily guarded. Plus, these spots are prime targets for other players, so expect a lot of action when you show up there. Stay sharp and plan your approach!

How to Open Vaults with New Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

To open the vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, you need the right tools. With new weapons designed specifically for vault breaking, you have multiple ways to get the job done. Here is a breakdown of the best methods, from drilling to blasting the vault open:

1. The Rocket Drill Method

The Rocket Drill is a new weapon specifically built for vault cracking. To use it properly, just aim at the vault door and activate the drill. The process takes time, so make sure to watch your back while drilling – other players will definitely hear the noise.

2. Meltanite Explosives

Meltanite is a new type of explosive that is perfect for opening the vault in Fortnite Lawless. Place the bomb around the vault door, but then you should walk back to avoid getting bombed yourself. When you’re already at a safe distance, detonate them to blow the entrance vault wide open.

3. Plasma Burst Rifle

The Plasma Burst Rifle offers a more combat-friendly approach to vault breaking. You’ll need to concentrate your fire on the vault door until it gives way. While this method might take even longer than others, the advantage is that you’re holding a weapon that can also defend you from approaching enemies.

What’s Inside the Vaults?

Breaking into a vault rewards you with several valuable items:

Big Dill’s Medallion (a special new item for Season 2).

High-tier weapons and gear.

Significant amounts of Gold Bars.

Rare chests with premium loot.

But be careful, because the vaults aren’t just sitting there unprotected. You’ll need to handle these first before trying to break into the vault:

Sentry Turrets guarding the entrance.

Detection beams that can alert enemies to your presence.

Other players trying to steal the loot.

NPC guards protecting the valuable contents.

The vault system in Fortnite might not be new, because we have seen these vaults in previous chapters. However, they have new methods to open them now, which will bring a fresh layer of strategy to the game. You can choose the slow-but-steady Rocket Drill, the all-purpose Plasma Burst Rifle, or the fast and explosive Meltanite, each method comes with its own perks and challenges. Just stay sharp and plan ahead because vault loot is worth the risk, but you won’t be the only one trying to grab it!