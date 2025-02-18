Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Key Art Breakdown and Hidden Yakuza Hint

When Epic Games drops new artwork, you know something big is coming. The latest reveal for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 key art is packed with exciting teasers, from confirmed collaborations to hidden Easter eggs that hint at even more crossovers on the horizon.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Key Art Breakdown

The key art for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 teases new weapons and major crossovers, hinting at what’s to come in the next action-packed season. Here is the complete breakdown:

1. Hidden Yakuza Collaboration Hint

Leaks confirm that Yakuza legends Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima will be part of Fortnite’s roster in the first wave of Season 2 collaborations. The new key art, however, hints at an even bigger surprise for Yakuza fans. The electric bat shown in the artwork looks a lot like Ichiban Kasuga’s Hero Bat from Yakuza: Like A Dragon. This has led to speculation that Ichiban may join the Yakuza lineup in a future update, possibly making this one of Fortnite’s biggest Yakuza collaborations yet.

2. New Weapons and Combat Options

The key art reveals exciting new weapons: a new assault rifle and a one-handed shotgun are shown, but we don’t have their exact stats yet. Moreover, the electric bat weapon isn’t just a cosmetic nod to Yakuza – it appears to be a functional melee weapon that can stun enemies with its electrical damage. The fan-favorite Mammoth Pistol is also making its return, as shown being wielded by Midas in the key art.

3. Mortal Kombat Collaboration

Sub-Zero takes center stage in the artwork, and we now have more details about his Mythic weapon. The Sub-Zero Mythic will function similarly to the Nitro Fists, operating as a melee weapon with advanced mobility features. Players will be able to perform a forward dash and execute an uppercut attack. What makes this Mythic particularly interesting is that attacking enemies will trigger Sub-Zero’s signature Ice Ball ability. Leaks suggest this won’t be the only Mortal Kombat addition, with Scorpion rumored to join the roster later in the season.

4. Vehicle and Mobility System

The train system is getting an upgrade with new Business Turrets for mobile defense. A new Rocket Drill vehicle is also being introduced as an upgraded version of Chapter 4’s Rocket Ram. However, it will have a durability system instead of unlimited use, meaning players will need to deploy it more strategically.

With Fortnite’s new season starting on February 21st, 2025, players will soon get to try these new features. You can freeze enemies with Sub-Zero’s Mythic weapon or possibly use Ichiban’s Hero Bat, making Season 2 packed with action and new gameplay.