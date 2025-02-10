Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Live Event and Heist Theme Leaked

Want to know what’s coming in Fortnite’s next big update? Recent leaks have unveiled exciting details about the upcoming Chapter 6 Season 2, including a thrilling heist theme and a special live event. Let me break it down for you all about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Live Event Leaked: Daigo and Jade

Playing Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 has been amazing, making us feel like we’re really in its Japan-themed world. From the bright city lights to the intense Godzilla fights, it’s been an experience we don’t want to end. But at the same time, we’re excited to see what’s next!

According to reliable leaker Loolo_WRLD, the current season is going to be wrapped up with a bang. Based on the leaks they posted, a live event is scheduled for Saturday, February 15th, 2025. The event will feature two key characters, Jade and Daigo, who will play central roles in transitioning to the new season.

Several exciting items have been discovered in the game files, including the mysterious Oni Void and Oni Fire Mask. There’s also mention of a “Splinter Blade” that seems to be connected to the event’s countdown. A Gold Portal has been decrypted as well.

Live Event Countdown: The Six Masks

An innovative countdown system has been revealed for this event: six mysterious masks will serve as the visual timer. Each mask will turn red one by one, marking the days remaining until the mini-event begins.

These aren’t just any masks though. They’re the same Oni Void and Oni Fire Masks that have been discovered in the game files, giving them additional significance to the upcoming event’s storyline. In a fascinating buildup to the live event, Daigo’s quest to save his sister Jade will also unfold through daily messages alongside the masks.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Leaked Theme: Return of the Heist

The new season is set to launch on February 21st, 2025, bringing back a theme that players loved in Chapter 4 – heists! This exciting direction has been confirmed by multiple trusted leakers, including FNBRintel, ShiinaBR, and HYPEX. Supporting this theme, The Getaway LTM (Limited Time Mode), which hasn’t been seen for over 5 years, looks likely to make its grand return alongside next season’s heist theme.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass Price

The Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass will be available for 1,000 V-Bucks. If you want a head start, you can grab the Battle Bundle upgrade for 2,800 V-Bucks, which instantly unlocks the first 25 tiers. For those looking for the best value, the Fortnite Crew subscription at $11.99 monthly includes the Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks, and exclusive rewards.

Remember, while these leaks come from reliable sources, Epic Games hasn’t officially confirmed all the details yet. The current Battle Pass ends on February 21st, at 2 AM EST, so make sure to complete your remaining challenges before then!