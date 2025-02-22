Home » Gaming » Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: All NPC Locations, Services and Price List

Shida Aruya
When exploring Fortnite’s latest season, you’ll want to know where to find all the NPCs scattered across the map. These characters can sell you powerful weapons, offer valuable services, and even fight alongside you if you need help. In this guide, I will walk you through all Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 NPC locations and what they offer in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 NPC Locations

Here are all the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Some NPCs are inside buildings or underground, so check their exact locations carefully. Since some are close to each other, you can visit multiple NPCs in one trip to save time:

NPC Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless

NPC NameLocation
Fortnite Big Dill
Big Dill		Center of Crime City on the rooftop of a building
Fortnite Cassidy Quinn
Cassidy Quinn		Lonewolf Lair at the west side gatehouse
Fortnite Fishstick
Fishstick		North side of Brutal Boxcars (north side)
Fortnite Jade
Jade		Rainbow Fields, northeast of Masked Meadows
Fortnite Joss
Joss		Underground lab at Magic Mosses
Fortnite Keisha Cross
Keisha Cross		Underground northeast of Masked Meadows
Fortnite Kendo
Kendo		Shogun’s Solitude
Fortnite Shadow Blade Hope
Shadow Blade Hope		South side of Hopeful Heights
Fortnite Skillet
Skillet		Underground north of Crime City
Fortnite Sub-Zero
Sub-Zero		Hill between Whiffy Wharf and Flooded Frogs
Fortnite The Brat
The Brat		Shogun’s Solitude
Fortnite The Night Rose
The Night Rose		North side of Demon’s Dojo
Fortnite Valentina
Valentina		East side of Outlaw Oasis
Fortnite Vengeance Jones
Vengeance Jones		Demon’s Dojo

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 NPC Services and Prices

From combat support to powerful weapons, knowing what each NPC offers can help you make proper decisions during battle. Let’s break down all the services available:

Combat Specialists

Want some backup in your fights? These NPCs can join your team and help you battle your opponents. Each specialist has their own expertise, from scouting enemies to providing medical support:

NPC NameRoleCost (Gold Bars)Description
Sub-ZeroScout Specialist500Joins your team as a Scout
The Night RoseSupply Specialist800Provides supplies to assist in battle
JadeMedic Specialist800Offers healing support
KendoScout Specialist800Pings nearby enemies and chests

Weapon Dealers

These NPCs offer a variety of weapons for purchase, each with its own strengths. Here’s what you can buy and from whom:

NPC NameWeapon SoldCost (Gold Bars)
Cassidy QuinnFalcon Eye Sniper300
Vengeance Jones• Holo Twister Rifle
• Pulse Scanner		• 300
• 200
The Night RoseVeiled Precision SMG300
Shadow Blade HopeCollateral Damage Assault Rifle300
The BratTwinfire Auto Shotgun300
KendoSentinel Pump Shotgun300
JadeHolo Twister Assault Rifle300

Utility Services

These NPCs provide essential utility services that can help you navigate the map, heal up, or protect yourself in crucial moments. From quick escapes using rifts to emergency healing, here are the NPCs available for you:

NPC NameService/Item OfferedCost (Gold Bars)
JossRift Activation450
Keisha CrossRift Activation450
SkilletRift Activation450
The BratRift Activation450
Big DillMed Mist Smoke Grenade125
ValentinaPort-A-Cover200
Vengeance JonesFree Healing ServiceFree

In Fortnite, NPCs show up as speech bubble icons on your map when you’re close to them. If you reach the location but an NPC isn’t at their usual spot, they might have been hired or eliminated by another player. Also, whenever I hire an NPC to join my team, I always look for a healer first. Some, like Jade, can periodically heal you with med splashes, making them especially valuable teammates. You don’t have to worry about getting easily eliminated because your health bar will always be filled!

Now you’re set to use NPCs to your advantage in Fortnite. Whether you need weapons, healing, or a strong teammate, you know where to find them and what they offer. See you on the battlefield!

