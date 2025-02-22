Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: All NPC Locations, Services and Price List

When exploring Fortnite’s latest season, you’ll want to know where to find all the NPCs scattered across the map. These characters can sell you powerful weapons, offer valuable services, and even fight alongside you if you need help. In this guide, I will walk you through all Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 NPC locations and what they offer in the game.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 NPC Locations
Here are all the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Some NPCs are inside buildings or underground, so check their exact locations carefully. Since some are close to each other, you can visit multiple NPCs in one trip to save time:
|NPC Name
|Location
Big Dill
|Center of Crime City on the rooftop of a building
Cassidy Quinn
|Lonewolf Lair at the west side gatehouse
Fishstick
|North side of Brutal Boxcars (north side)
Jade
|Rainbow Fields, northeast of Masked Meadows
Joss
|Underground lab at Magic Mosses
Keisha Cross
|Underground northeast of Masked Meadows
Kendo
|Shogun’s Solitude
Shadow Blade Hope
|South side of Hopeful Heights
Skillet
|Underground north of Crime City
Sub-Zero
|Hill between Whiffy Wharf and Flooded Frogs
The Brat
|Shogun’s Solitude
The Night Rose
|North side of Demon’s Dojo
Valentina
|East side of Outlaw Oasis
Vengeance Jones
|Demon’s Dojo
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 NPC Services and Prices
From combat support to powerful weapons, knowing what each NPC offers can help you make proper decisions during battle. Let’s break down all the services available:
Combat Specialists
Want some backup in your fights? These NPCs can join your team and help you battle your opponents. Each specialist has their own expertise, from scouting enemies to providing medical support:
|NPC Name
|Role
|Cost (Gold Bars)
|Description
|Sub-Zero
|Scout Specialist
|500
|Joins your team as a Scout
|The Night Rose
|Supply Specialist
|800
|Provides supplies to assist in battle
|Jade
|Medic Specialist
|800
|Offers healing support
|Kendo
|Scout Specialist
|800
|Pings nearby enemies and chests
Weapon Dealers
These NPCs offer a variety of weapons for purchase, each with its own strengths. Here’s what you can buy and from whom:
|NPC Name
|Weapon Sold
|Cost (Gold Bars)
|Cassidy Quinn
|Falcon Eye Sniper
|300
|Vengeance Jones
|• Holo Twister Rifle
• Pulse Scanner
|• 300
• 200
|The Night Rose
|Veiled Precision SMG
|300
|Shadow Blade Hope
|Collateral Damage Assault Rifle
|300
|The Brat
|Twinfire Auto Shotgun
|300
|Kendo
|Sentinel Pump Shotgun
|300
|Jade
|Holo Twister Assault Rifle
|300
Utility Services
These NPCs provide essential utility services that can help you navigate the map, heal up, or protect yourself in crucial moments. From quick escapes using rifts to emergency healing, here are the NPCs available for you:
|NPC Name
|Service/Item Offered
|Cost (Gold Bars)
|Joss
|Rift Activation
|450
|Keisha Cross
|Rift Activation
|450
|Skillet
|Rift Activation
|450
|The Brat
|Rift Activation
|450
|Big Dill
|Med Mist Smoke Grenade
|125
|Valentina
|Port-A-Cover
|200
|Vengeance Jones
|Free Healing Service
|Free
In Fortnite, NPCs show up as speech bubble icons on your map when you’re close to them. If you reach the location but an NPC isn’t at their usual spot, they might have been hired or eliminated by another player. Also, whenever I hire an NPC to join my team, I always look for a healer first. Some, like Jade, can periodically heal you with med splashes, making them especially valuable teammates. You don’t have to worry about getting easily eliminated because your health bar will always be filled!
Now you’re set to use NPCs to your advantage in Fortnite. Whether you need weapons, healing, or a strong teammate, you know where to find them and what they offer. See you on the battlefield!