Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: All NPC Locations, Services and Price List

When exploring Fortnite’s latest season, you’ll want to know where to find all the NPCs scattered across the map. These characters can sell you powerful weapons, offer valuable services, and even fight alongside you if you need help. In this guide, I will walk you through all Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 NPC locations and what they offer in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 NPC Locations

Here are all the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Some NPCs are inside buildings or underground, so check their exact locations carefully. Since some are close to each other, you can visit multiple NPCs in one trip to save time:

NPC Name Location

Big Dill Center of Crime City on the rooftop of a building

Cassidy Quinn Lonewolf Lair at the west side gatehouse

Fishstick North side of Brutal Boxcars (north side)

Jade Rainbow Fields, northeast of Masked Meadows

Joss Underground lab at Magic Mosses

Keisha Cross Underground northeast of Masked Meadows

Kendo Shogun’s Solitude

Shadow Blade Hope South side of Hopeful Heights

Skillet Underground north of Crime City

Sub-Zero Hill between Whiffy Wharf and Flooded Frogs

The Brat Shogun’s Solitude

The Night Rose North side of Demon’s Dojo

Valentina East side of Outlaw Oasis

Vengeance Jones Demon’s Dojo

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 NPC Services and Prices

From combat support to powerful weapons, knowing what each NPC offers can help you make proper decisions during battle. Let’s break down all the services available:

Combat Specialists

Want some backup in your fights? These NPCs can join your team and help you battle your opponents. Each specialist has their own expertise, from scouting enemies to providing medical support:

NPC Name Role Cost (Gold Bars) Description Sub-Zero Scout Specialist 500 Joins your team as a Scout The Night Rose Supply Specialist 800 Provides supplies to assist in battle Jade Medic Specialist 800 Offers healing support Kendo Scout Specialist 800 Pings nearby enemies and chests

Weapon Dealers

These NPCs offer a variety of weapons for purchase, each with its own strengths. Here’s what you can buy and from whom:

NPC Name Weapon Sold Cost (Gold Bars) Cassidy Quinn Falcon Eye Sniper 300 Vengeance Jones • Holo Twister Rifle

• Pulse Scanner • 300

• 200 The Night Rose Veiled Precision SMG 300 Shadow Blade Hope Collateral Damage Assault Rifle 300 The Brat Twinfire Auto Shotgun 300 Kendo Sentinel Pump Shotgun 300 Jade Holo Twister Assault Rifle 300

Utility Services

These NPCs provide essential utility services that can help you navigate the map, heal up, or protect yourself in crucial moments. From quick escapes using rifts to emergency healing, here are the NPCs available for you:

NPC Name Service/Item Offered Cost (Gold Bars) Joss Rift Activation 450 Keisha Cross Rift Activation 450 Skillet Rift Activation 450 The Brat Rift Activation 450 Big Dill Med Mist Smoke Grenade 125 Valentina Port-A-Cover 200 Vengeance Jones Free Healing Service Free

In Fortnite, NPCs show up as speech bubble icons on your map when you’re close to them. If you reach the location but an NPC isn’t at their usual spot, they might have been hired or eliminated by another player. Also, whenever I hire an NPC to join my team, I always look for a healer first. Some, like Jade, can periodically heal you with med splashes, making them especially valuable teammates. You don’t have to worry about getting easily eliminated because your health bar will always be filled!

Now you’re set to use NPCs to your advantage in Fortnite. Whether you need weapons, healing, or a strong teammate, you know where to find them and what they offer. See you on the battlefield!