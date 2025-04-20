Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle Brings Star Wars Universe to Battle Royale

If you’re a fan of both Fortnite and Star Wars, get ready for the crossover event of the year. Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, officially named “Galactic Battle,” is bringing the Star Wars universe to the battle royale in ways we’ve never seen before. This month-long celebration will feature iconic characters, vehicles, weapons, and map changes that will transform your Fortnite experience into an epic galactic adventure.

How to Join Fortnite x Star Wars Galactic Battle Season

Fortnite x Star Wars Galactic Battle Season will be starting on May 2nd and ending on June 7th, 2025. To join the battle, you’ll need to:

Log in on or after May 2nd, 2025. Download patch 35.00. Wait for server maintenance to complete.

New Star Wars Characters Joining the Fortnite Galactic Battle

The recent Star Wars Celebration Japan event gave fans their first look at the impressive lineup of characters heading to Fortnite’s Galactic Battle season. Epic Games unveiled several new character skins during the special panel presentation, including some long-awaited fan favorites:

Wookiee Cuddle Team Leader

Darth Jar Jar

Emperor Palpatine

Mace Windu

Captain Phasma

Poe Dameron

The Mandalorian

Fortnite is adding a fun mix of Star Wars characters this time. Darth Jar Jar, with Sith lightning, is finally becoming real. Emperor Palpatine comes with the Battle Pass, while Mace Windu will be in the Item Shop. Captain Phasma and Poe Dameron also join the game. A new version of The Mandalorian is included too, and this time you can customize his armor and gear.

New Gameplay Features and Vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Besides the exciting Star Wars-themed skins, for the first time in Fortnite, you’ll be able to pilot the X-Wings and TIE Fighters, either solo or with friends. You can also use Force powers, including Force Lightning, as seen in the teaser trailer. Lightsabers will also be returning, with epic battles and possibly new moves and styles.

Fortnite Galactic Battle Weekly Star Wars Themed Events

Galactic Battle will unfold as a five-part saga, with new content and map changes each week:

Schedule Event Name May 2nd, 2025 Imperial Takeover May 8th, 2025 The Pull of the Force May 22nd, 2025 Mandalorian Rising May 29th, 2025 Star Destroyer Bombardment June 7th, 2025 Death Star Sabotage

This Star Wars and Fortnite event is a fun way to celebrate Star Wars Day (May 4th). Star Wars fans get to enjoy their favorite characters in a new way, and Fortnite players get cool new gameplay and challenges. If you are a die-hard Star Wars fan and want to look for some fresh Fortnite content, Galactic Battle is the perfect season for you. May the 4th be with you!