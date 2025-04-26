Star Wars is going to take over an entire Fortnite season. Chapter 6 Season 3, officially titled Star Wars: Galactic Battle, will launch on May 2nd, 2025, bringing with it a massive collection of Star Wars content that will excite fans of both franchises. From iconic characters to new map locations, here’s everything we know about the upcoming season.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars Galactic Battle Pass Skins

Epic Games has officially revealed five Battle Pass skins through promotional material, with several others leaked or rumored to be coming either in the pass or as Item Shop purchases. Let’s break down the confirmed Battle Pass characters that are revealed in the promotional poster:

Star Wars Galactic Battle Skins Icon Poe Dameron General Grievous Emperor Palpatine Wookiee Team Leader Jedi & Sith Evie

Fortnite’s latest Star Wars crossover brings several new characters to the game, including Poe Dameron, General Grievous, and Emperor Palpatine. It also features a Wookiee-themed twist on the classic Cuddle Team Leader, and there is also Jedi & Sith Evie, a customizable take on the popular Fortnite character with both light and dark side styles.

Additional Star Wars Skins Coming

While not confirmed for the Battle Pass specifically, these characters have been spotted in trailers or leaks and will likely appear as Item Shop offerings during the season:

Darth Jar Jar Binks

Mace Windu

Captain Phasma

Customizable Mandalorian Armor

Jango Fett (speculated)

Cassian Andor (speculated)

New Vehicles and Weapons

The season might introduce several Star Wars weapons and vehicles to change up the gameplay, such as:

X-Wings – The Rebel Alliance starfighters.

– The Rebel Alliance starfighters. TIE Fighters – Imperial starfighters to battle the X-Wings.

– Imperial starfighters to battle the X-Wings. Lightsabers – Making a return, but with a twist: rumors suggest they may finally be available as permanent pickaxes, something the community has requested for years.

Moreover, the Fortnite island is getting some serious Star Wars makeovers with at least four new POIs based on iconic locations.

What Makes This Season Special

Star Wars collaborations aren’t new to Fortnite, but this marks the first time an entire season has been dedicated to the game. Previously, Fortnite has featured Star Wars content in limited-time events and has released skins for Star Wars characters like:

The Mandalorian

Darth Vader

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Luke Skywalker

Han Solo

Leia Organa

Ahsoka Tano

Boba Fett

This full-season approach is similar to what Epic Games did with their Marvel-themed season in Chapter 2, which was very popular. Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars Galactic Battle appears to be even more detailed in its integration.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Length and Schedule

According to reports, Chapter 6 Season 3 will be a shortened season compared to others, though exact end dates haven’t been confirmed. The season begins around May 2nd or May 3rd, 2025, and is possibly shorter than the typical 10 to 12 weeks duration.

Is the Star Wars Galactic Battle Pass Worth Getting?

Initial reaction to the Battle Pass reveal has been mostly positive, with particular excitement around General Grievous finally making it into the game and the possibility of lightsaber pickaxes. If you are a Star Wars fan, this season’s Battle Pass gives you excellent value with three major film characters included.

For those planning to purchase the additional Item Shop skins, you might want to budget accordingly, as there could be at least 5 to 6 Star Wards characters arriving during the season. With Fortnite Star Wars Galactic Battle Pass launching next week, the Force will soon be with Fortnite players everywhere. Are you going to fight for the light side or the dark side?