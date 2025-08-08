Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 has arrived, and the weapon meta is insane right now. The new O.X.R. Rank system unlocks powerful Exotic weapons as you progress! But that’s not all, there are other great weapons that you might want to check out too. Here are the best weapons to use in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, so you’ll know exactly what to hunt for when aiming for those Victory Royales.

Best Weapons to Use in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

This Shock ‘N Awesome season really lives up to its name. Not only is the gameplay very fun, but there are lots of new weapons to try. Most of them are awesome, but some are way better than others. These weapons hit hard and will help you win more fights. Here are the best weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4:

1. Eradicator OXR Rifle

This rifle gets stronger with every shot you land. Each hit adds more damage that keeps building up. If you’ve got good aim, this thing is a killing machine. Great for taking out players and Bug swarms fast. To get it, you need O.X.R. Rank level A by killing Bugs, players, and opening chests.

Here are the stats for the Eradicator OXR Rifle:

Stat Value DPS 164.5 Damage 35 Magazine Size 21 Fire Rate 4.7 Reload Time 2.5s Structure Damage 35

2. Wrecker Revolver

This shotgun-revolver mix packs a serious punch at any range. Since it’s a revolver, you don’t get many shots before reloading, so make them count. If you are confident with your headshots, then this upgraded Wrecker Revolver is the perfect weapon to grab in this season. Additionally, if you can get the exotic one, it will be even better!

Here are the stats for the Wrecker Revolver:

Stat Value DPS 102.12 Damage 74 Magazine Size 8 Fire Rate 1.38 Reload Time 3.74s Structure Damage 57

3. Exotic Double Trouble

When you pick up this shotgun, you get two: Double and Trouble. It heals you when you hit enemies, plus you can switch between both guns instantly. Perfect for rushing enemies and blasting them with both barrels.

Here are the stats for the Double Trouble:

Stat Value DPS 84.7 Damage 121 Magazine Size 5 Fire Rate 0.7 Reload Time 3.96

4. Swarm Strike Launcher

This rocket launcher shoots multiple rockets at once (about seven rockets, but it only uses one ammo). This is way better than the Quad Launcher. Perfect for destroying vehicles and enemies at the same time.

Here are the stats for Swarm Strike Launcher:

Stat Value Damage 35 per rocket (245 total) Magazine Size 1 Fire Rate 0.75 Reload Time 3s Structure Damage 70 per rocket (490 total)

5. Eradicator Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher

Shoots a shockwave that launches enemies into the air and makes everything move in slow motion. Great for stopping enemies or launching yourself to high ground. This weapon is currently bugged, so you can’t always find it. But if you do, go purchase it as soon as possible!

Here are the stats for Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher:

Stat Value Magazine Size 4 Fire Rate 0.75 Reload Time 2.5s

6. Leadspitter 3000

Fast-firing machine gun that melts through builds and health bars quickly. Great for close and medium range fights, especially against multiple enemies. Just watch your ammo because this thing burns through bullets fast. If you are getting surrounded by Swarmers and Bombers before defeating the Queen Bugs, then you will need this weapon!

Here are the stats for the Leadspitter 3000:

Stat Value Damage 5 Magazine Size 230 Fire Rate 5 (Minimum) – 45 (Maximum) Reload Time 7.25s Structure Damage 13

These best weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 are top notch! If I had to pick just one weapon to focus on getting, it’s definitely the Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle. That weapon’s damage build-up can carry you to a Victory Royale if you know how to aim. Remember to work on your O.X.R. Rank by killing Bugs, beating other players, and opening chests to unlock these powerful Exotic weapons!