Fortnite Season 4 is almost here, and the leaks are so good this time. If you’re already bored with the superhero stuff from Season 3, you’re going to love what’s coming next. We’re talking aliens, bugs, and some epic crossovers that’ll blow your mind! Here’s all Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 leaks you need to know right now!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 drops on Thursday, August 7th, 2025. That’s just days away, so get ready to update your game. The exact time might be different depending on where you live, but Epic usually rolls out updates around the same time globally. Make sure you have enough storage space because new seasons always come with big downloads.

2. New Theme Called “Shock ‘N Awesome”

Did you watch the Superhero Showdown live event? Yes, you will have to say goodbye to superheroes soon and hello to alien invasions and creepy bugs. The leaked theme name is “Shock ‘N Awesome,” and it sounds way cooler than it probably should. According to leak account HYPEX, the official tagline is: “Investigate the start of the bug invasion, and ready up for the fight against the insect adversaries on August 7!”

This means you’ll be fighting off alien bugs instead of just other players. The whole map is probably going to look completely different with alien structures and bug nests everywhere.

3. Halo Collaboration is Official

This one’s not even a leak anymore because Fortnite officially confirmed they’re working with Halo. Epic Games posted a picture of a Spartan walking across the Battle Royale island with the caption “Yeah, we called the experts in for this one.”

Yeah, we called the experts in for this one… pic.twitter.com/YYg0kSelxx — Fortnite (@Fortnite) August 2, 2025

Multiple Spartan skins will be in the Battle Pass, including a Female Halo Spartan at Tier 1. This means you’ll get your first Halo skin right when you start the season, and you won’t have to spend extra money in the Item Shop. There’s also talk about getting an Energy Sword Pickaxe!

4. Power Rangers Battle Pass Confirmed by Fortnite

Fortnite officially confirmed that Power Rangers are coming to Season 4’s Battle Pass. This isn’t just a leak anymore – it’s happening for sure. Here’s the complete Battle Pass lineup that’s been leaked:

Female Halo Spartan at Tier 1

at Tier 1 Tommy Oliver at Tier 100 with White and Black styles

at Tier 100 with White and Black styles Megazord Secret Skin will be the hidden unlock

POWER RANGERS LIKELY IN THE BATTLE PASS 🔥



– Female Halo Spartan (Tier 1)

– Tommy Oliver (Tier 100)

– Megazord Secret Skin



This was leaked by @itsmeleaky, who leaked the Red & Blue styles for the new Halo skin pic.twitter.com/mEUbeeIzur — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 2, 2025

Leaker itsmeleaky and ShiinaBR revealed these details, and they’re the same person who correctly leaked the Red and Blue Halo Spartan styles in the game. Other Power Rangers will be sold in the Item Shop separately, so you’ll have to buy those with V-Bucks if you want the full team. But getting Tommy Oliver and the Megazord through normal Battle Pass progression is pretty sweet.

5. One Punch Man Could Drop Soon

According to leaker SamLeakss, Fortnite x One Punch Man is set for the next update. That means it could launch as early as August 7th with the new season. The leaked skins include:

Saitama

Genos

Several other One Punch Man characters

INSIDER: ONE PUNCH MAN x FORTNITE – SET FOR NEXT UPDATE 🔥



SAITAMA, GENOS + MORE SKINS – (The date COULD change but it's very unlikely to) pic.twitter.com/JQYgKMyAhq — Sam (@SamLeakss) August 1, 2025

If Saitama comes to Fortnite, will he be able to one-shot people? Probably not, but it would be hilarious if his pickaxe did extra damage.

6. Peacemaker from DC is Coming

Peacemaker might join the roster to tie in with the show’s second season. Leakers FNBRintel and ShiinaBR both mentioned this collaboration. The leaked skins are:

Peacemaker

Vigilante

Vigilante could be coming as part of the Peacemaker collab! 👀



Last year Me & @ShiinaBR heard that the Peacemaker & Vigilante collabs were being saved for the new season of the show.



The information could be outdated and plans may have changed over time. pic.twitter.com/VULavogmcZ — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) July 27, 2025

Peacemaker Season 2 releases on August 21st, 2025, so the skins might drop around that time to promote the show.

7. New Swarmstrike Launcher Weapon Revealed

Fortnite officially showed off a brand new weapon called the Swarmstrike launcher. They released actual footage of this thing in action, and it looks perfect for the alien bug theme.

Introducing the Swarmstrike. A sure fire way to clear the nearest infestation 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nSWBK95IZP — Fortnite (@Fortnite) August 3, 2025

Epic’s description says: “Introducing the Swarmstrike. A sure-fire way to clear the nearest infestation.” From the footage, the Swarmstrike looks like a heavy rocket launcher with a unique hexagonal design. It’s got red and white coloring with what appears to be multiple barrel openings, suggesting it might fire multiple projectiles at once. Plus, the barrel openings look like a beehive, which might be connected with the bug theme!

8. Map Changes and New Gameplay Elements

The alien invasion theme means the map will probably change completely. Previous seasons have transformed entire areas, and this one sounds even bigger. You can expect:

New alien structures scattered across the island

Bug-themed weapons and items

Possible alien NPCs to fight or interact with

New POIs that fit the extraterrestrial theme

The bug invasion on the Island has started!



The cut-off Tentacle's liquid caused small holes in the ground, from which tiny beings fly out pic.twitter.com/Bl793YKYBY — David The Rune 🛸 (@DavidTheRune) August 2, 2025

The Halo teaser showed tall mountains and alien tentacle structures, so the landscape is definitely getting a makeover.

Those are all Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 leaks, and it looks like to be one of the most unique seasons yet. Fighting alien bugs with Halo Spartans, Power Rangers, and anime heroes sounds absolutely wild. Plus, having a specialized bug-clearing weapon like the Swarmstrike means the gameplay is going to feel completely different. Make sure you’re ready for August 7 because the Battle Pass is going to be packed with awesome skins, too!