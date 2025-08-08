Home » Gaming » Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC Locations and Services

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC Locations and Services

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

In the last Chapter 6 Season 3 Super, we have only gotten 14 NPCs on the island. If you’re playing Fortnite’s newest bug-themed season, there are 18 NPCs this time around, which is quite a lot to keep track of! These characters offer healing services, create rifts for quick travel, and some can even join your team as specialists. With so many scattered across the island, I’ll help you find all Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC locations and their services.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC Locations

Here are all the NPC locations you can find in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. Each one offers different services, so it’s worth knowing where they hang out:

NPC NameLocation
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC
Agent Patch		OXR HQ (planning room)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC
Lt. Ripp Slade		OXR HQ (planning room)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC
Onyx Winter		OXR HQ (planning room)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC
Battle Gamer Mae		OXR HQ (main building)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC
Yoo-Mi		Military outpost north of Canyon Crossing

Mizuki		Military outpost north of Canyon Crossing

Jade		Military outpost north of Outpost Enclave
Fortnite Kendo
Kendo		Military outpost north of Outpost Enclave

Daigo		Military outpost west of Supernova Academy

The Night Rose		Military outpost west of Supernova Academy
Fortnite Shadow Blade Hope
Shadow Blade Hope		Supernova Academy (basement)
Fortnite Vengeance Jones
Vengeance Jones		Supernova Academy (basement)

Killswitch		Utopia City (east edge)

Morgan Myst		Utopia City (far north end)

Peely		Armory east of Supernova Academy
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC
Cuddle Team Leader		Bug nest south of Resistance Base

Meowscles		Bug nest south of The Hive

Triggerfish		Bug nest south of Swarmy Stash

Several NPCs are located at bug-infested areas, which makes finding them more challenging. When you approach these locations, expect to fight swarms of bugs before you can talk to the NPC.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC

Plus, be careful not to accidentally shoot the NPC, or they will try to eliminate you, too.

Understanding the OXR Rank System in Fortnite

Before you can use most NPC services this season, you need to understand the OXR Rank system. Your rank resets at the start of each match, and you earn points by completing specific actions during gameplay. Here’s how to increase your Military Rank quickly:

ActionXP Earned
Open a bunker400 XP
Claim a capture point250 XP
Defeat the Queen bug200 XP
Knock down a player75 XP
Eliminate a player75 XP
Destroy a Hive Stash60 XP
Kill Bomber bugs50 XP
Destroy a Swarmer Nest30 XP

The fastest way to rank up is by opening bunkers and claiming capture points. Focus on these activities early in your match.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC Services and Requirements

Here’s a breakdown of all the NPC services available this season. Most require specific OXR Ranks to unlock:

Specialist Hire Services

Some NPCs work differently this season. Instead of offering healing and rifts, they can be hired to fight alongside your team. Here’s who you can hire and what they cost:

NPC NameSpecialist TypeDetails

Cuddle Team Leader		Medic SpecialistKeeping your team healthy during fights
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC
Meowscles		Heavy SpecialistBring serious firepower to combat situations
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC
Triggerfish		Scout SpecialistHelp you track enemies and gather intel

Peely		Supply Specialist Help you get better gear and weapons throughout the match

All specialists cost the same amount – 600 Gold Bars each. That’s pretty expensive, so make sure you really need the help before hiring one.

Standard Service NPCs

All the other NPCs not mentioned as Specialists, offer the same two services: OXR Patch Up and Rift creation. Here’s what each service requires:

  • OXR Patch Up heals you completely when you reach OXR Rank B.
  • Rift creates a portal for quick travel when you reach OXR Rank A.

This season’s NPC system is more complex than previous ones, but it offers more strategic options too. Whether you need healing, quick travel, or extra teammates, there’s an NPC who can help. Just remember to build up that OXR Rank and keep some gold handy for the specialist service.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Today’s Octordle #1293 Hints And Answers – August 9, 2025

Roblox Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm Update Countdown & Release...

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – August 9, 2025

How to Defeat Owl Boss in 99 Nights in the...

All Towers in Tower Defense Simulator – Roblox

Today’s Quordle #1293 Hints And Answers – August 9, 2025

Best Weapons to Use in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

Today’s NYT Wordle #1512 Hints, Answers – August 9, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #524 Hints and Answers for August 9,...

Today’s NYT Connections #790 Hints, Answers – August 9, 2025