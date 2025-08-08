Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC Locations and Services

In the last Chapter 6 Season 3 Super, we have only gotten 14 NPCs on the island. If you’re playing Fortnite’s newest bug-themed season, there are 18 NPCs this time around, which is quite a lot to keep track of! These characters offer healing services, create rifts for quick travel, and some can even join your team as specialists. With so many scattered across the island, I’ll help you find all Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC locations and their services.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC Locations

Here are all the NPC locations you can find in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. Each one offers different services, so it’s worth knowing where they hang out:

NPC Name Location

Agent Patch OXR HQ (planning room)

Lt. Ripp Slade OXR HQ (planning room)

Onyx Winter OXR HQ (planning room)

Battle Gamer Mae OXR HQ (main building)

Yoo-Mi Military outpost north of Canyon Crossing

Mizuki Military outpost north of Canyon Crossing

Jade Military outpost north of Outpost Enclave

Kendo Military outpost north of Outpost Enclave

Daigo Military outpost west of Supernova Academy

The Night Rose Military outpost west of Supernova Academy

Shadow Blade Hope Supernova Academy (basement)

Vengeance Jones Supernova Academy (basement)

Killswitch Utopia City (east edge)

Morgan Myst Utopia City (far north end)

Peely Armory east of Supernova Academy

Cuddle Team Leader Bug nest south of Resistance Base

Meowscles Bug nest south of The Hive

Triggerfish Bug nest south of Swarmy Stash

Several NPCs are located at bug-infested areas, which makes finding them more challenging. When you approach these locations, expect to fight swarms of bugs before you can talk to the NPC.

Plus, be careful not to accidentally shoot the NPC, or they will try to eliminate you, too.

Understanding the OXR Rank System in Fortnite

Before you can use most NPC services this season, you need to understand the OXR Rank system. Your rank resets at the start of each match, and you earn points by completing specific actions during gameplay. Here’s how to increase your Military Rank quickly:

Action XP Earned Open a bunker 400 XP Claim a capture point 250 XP Defeat the Queen bug 200 XP Knock down a player 75 XP Eliminate a player 75 XP Destroy a Hive Stash 60 XP Kill Bomber bugs 50 XP Destroy a Swarmer Nest 30 XP

The fastest way to rank up is by opening bunkers and claiming capture points. Focus on these activities early in your match.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPC Services and Requirements

Here’s a breakdown of all the NPC services available this season. Most require specific OXR Ranks to unlock:

Specialist Hire Services

Some NPCs work differently this season. Instead of offering healing and rifts, they can be hired to fight alongside your team. Here’s who you can hire and what they cost:

NPC Name Specialist Type Details

Cuddle Team Leader Medic Specialist Keeping your team healthy during fights

Meowscles Heavy Specialist Bring serious firepower to combat situations

Triggerfish Scout Specialist Help you track enemies and gather intel

Peely Supply Specialist Help you get better gear and weapons throughout the match

All specialists cost the same amount – 600 Gold Bars each. That’s pretty expensive, so make sure you really need the help before hiring one.

Standard Service NPCs

All the other NPCs not mentioned as Specialists, offer the same two services: OXR Patch Up and Rift creation. Here’s what each service requires:

OXR Patch Up heals you completely when you reach OXR Rank B.

heals you completely when you reach OXR Rank B. Rift creates a portal for quick travel when you reach OXR Rank A.

This season’s NPC system is more complex than previous ones, but it offers more strategic options too. Whether you need healing, quick travel, or extra teammates, there’s an NPC who can help. Just remember to build up that OXR Rank and keep some gold handy for the specialist service.