Fortnite Chapter 6 Zero Hour Event: Release Date and Countdown

by Shida Aruya
Fortnite Chapter 6 is ending with Zero Hour, a finale that’s going to change the island and lead into Chapter 7. This one will definitely be another live event that players will remember. Here’s the breakdown on when Fortnite Chapter 6 Zero Hour Event starts, how to get in, and what sort of chaos might hit the island.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Zero Hour Event

When Does Fortnite Chapter 6 Zero Hour Event Start?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Zero Hour event starts on November 29th, 2025, at 11:00 AM PST, with lobbies opening 40 minutes early. We recommend that you hop in ahead of time, since these big finales tend to overload the servers. Most players log on early so they can get through the queue without stress and check out any pre-event mini-game that might show up.

Since Fortnite players are everywhere around the world, here’s when the event starts in different regions. Make sure you check your local time so you don’t miss it:

RegionDate and Time
US West CoastNovember 29 – 11:00 AM PST
US East CoastNovember 29 – 2:00 PM EST
BrazilNovember 29 – 4:00 PM BRT
EuropeNovember 29 – 8:00 PM CET
IndiaNovember 30 – 12:30 AM IST
JapanNovember 30 – 4:00 AM JST
AustraliaNovember 30 – 6:00 AM AEDT

Countdown to Fortnite Chapter 6 Zero Hour Live Event

Want to know exactly how much time is left before the big event? Here is a countdown to help you track down to the second when the Fortnite Chapter 6 Zero Hour event begins:

What to Expect

Epic Games is clearly going all-in for this chapter finale. You’ll see some of the biggest characters and crossovers Fortnite has ever had, all fighting the same enemy. Check out the teaser trailer below and what to expect from the event:

  • Godzilla and King Kong are coming back for this event, and they look ready for a huge fight. The teaser even shows a giant Homer Simpson joining them.
  • There will be the Bride from Kill Bill. She’s shown riding a motorcycle and taking down enemies with her sword. This confirms she’ll be in the Chapter 7 Battle Pass.
  • All season long, a mysterious villain called the Dark Presence has been hiding in the story. This demon from the Spirit Realm is the real threat, and Zero Hour will finally bring the final fight.
  • Jonesy and Hope are back to lead the push. These two have been important in Fortnite’s story for years, so their return shows that the event is focusing on the main storyline again. The Seven are also expected to show up, tying things back to earlier chapters.
  • The trailer also shows Star Wars X-wings and what looks like a Megazord.

Once the Zero Hour event wraps up, Fortnite usually goes offline for several hours. This downtime lets Epic Games prepare the game for the new chapter. When the servers come back online, you’ll be jumping straight into Chapter 7 Season 1 with a brand new map, a fresh Battle Pass, and new gameplay features. Remember the date and time so you don’t miss out on this experience!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

