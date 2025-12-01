How to Become a Boss in Fortnite Chapter 7

An exciting new feature is being introduced in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1, allowing players to become a boss. Instead of just fighting them, you can actually become one of the main targets that other players will be chasing on the map. When you take on this role, you gain special perks and effects that you’ll definitely want to try. This guide breaks down everything you need to know about how to become a boss in Fortnite.

How to Become a Boss in Fortnite

To become a boss in Fortnite Chapter 7, you first need to find and eliminate the NPC bosses roaming the map. These bosses are Hush, Brutus, and Human Bill.

Tracking them down requires a bit of searching since they don’t spawn in the exact same spot each match. However, they do spawn randomly within a set of fixed locations, making it easier to predict where they might appear.

Classified Canyon

Painted Palms

Innoloop Labs

Humble Hills

Paws Inn

Ripped Tides

Sunset Falls (south of Wonkeeland)

How to Claim the Boss Medallion

To actually become a boss, you need to pick up the medallion dropped after defeating them. Each boss drops a different medallion, but all of them will transform you into a Fortnite boss. Simply pick it up, and you will automatically take on the boss role.

Take note that once you pick up a medallion, you can’t drop it or swap it for another. You’re locked into that boss form until someone eliminates you. When you die, the medallion will drop, and whoever picks it up next will become the new boss. Here’s what each medallion gives you:

Medallion Effect Hush’s Medallion Grants extra stamina and increases dash speed. Brutus’ Medallion Provides regenerating shields for better survivability in fights. Human Bill’s Medallion Reduces gravity, allowing higher jumps and altered movement.

How to Defeat Each Boss in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1

When you find a boss, you can either eliminate them directly or take out their henchmen first. It’s recommended to defeat the bodyguards before engaging the boss so you don’t get overwhelmed. Each boss uses different weapons and combat patterns, so you’ll want to approach each fight differently:

Hush uses a mythic assault rifle. Get up close with a shotgun, and she goes down pretty easily.

uses a mythic assault rifle. Get up close with a shotgun, and she goes down pretty easily. Brutus has twin shotguns. Keep some distance and fight him from mid-range so he can’t blast you.

has twin shotguns. Keep some distance and fight him from mid-range so he can’t blast you. Human Bill carries an Arc-Lightning Gun. Stay far away and pick him off from long range.

Being a boss makes you a target since everyone can see you on the map, but the extra abilities and mythic weapons make it worth the risk. Give it a try in your next match and see how it feels to be the villain for once.