How to Use Drivable Reboot Van in Fortnite Chapter 7? (Location Map Included)

Fortnite Chapter 7 is introducing a major quality-of-life improvement for squad play – drivable Reboot Vans. Instead of waiting at a fixed location to revive eliminated teammates, you can now drive the Reboot Van directly to where you need it. This new mechanic makes rebooting teammates safer and more flexible, especially in intense late-game situations. Here’s everything you need to know about how to use drivable Reboot Vans in Chapter 7.

What are Drivable Reboot Vans in Fortnite?

Drivable Reboot Vans are mobile versions of the standard Reboot Vans that have been in Fortnite for years. The traditional Reboot Vans are fixed structures scattered across the map where you can revive eliminated teammates by using their Reboot Cards. The problem with the old system was that these vans were often in dangerous or exposed locations, making it risky to attempt a reboot.

Chapter 7’s drivable version solves this issue by letting you take the Reboot Van with you. You can drive it to safer areas, use it as mobile cover, or even reboot downed teammates on the move. The van functions like a regular vehicle but with the added benefit of being able to revive players.

Fortnite Drivable Location Map

Drivable Reboot Vans are scattered across the new map in Chapter 7. They don’t spawn at specific locations. Refer to the map below for all drivable Reboot Van spawn locations across the island.

Credits: Fortnite gg

How to Use a Drivable Reboot Van in Fortnite?

Using a drivable Reboot Van is straightforward and works similarly to other vehicles in Fortnite. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Step 1: Approach the van: Walk up to the drivable Reboot Van. You’ll see two interaction prompts—one to drive the van and another to reboot a teammate if you have a Reboot Card.

Step 2: Drive or reboot: You can choose to either drive the van to a different location or immediately reboot a teammate if you’re already at a safe spot. If you decide to drive, use it like any other vehicle in Fortnite.

Step 3: Load downed teammates into the back: If you have a teammate who’s knocked down, you need to get them into the back of the van. Once a downed teammate is in the back, the reboot bed will automatically start reviving them.

Step 4: Reboot eliminated teammates

If your teammate gets fully eliminated before you can load them into the van, you’ll need to collect their Reboot Card first. Once you have the card, you can either:

Drive the van to a safe location and park it to perform the reboot

Purchase their Reboot Card at a vending machine if you missed the pickup window

Unfortunately, you cannot reboot an eliminated teammate (using their card) while driving. You must park the van and hold the Reboot button to complete the process.

Key Differences Between Downed and Eliminated Teammates

There’s an important difference between reviving downed teammates and rebooting eliminated ones:

Downed teammates (DBNO) – Can be revived while driving. Just get them into the back of the van, and the reboot bed will automatically bring them back as you move.

– Can be revived while driving. Just get them into the back of the van, and the reboot bed will automatically bring them back as you move. Eliminated teammates – Require you to collect their Reboot Card and then park the van to complete the reboot. You cannot perform this action while driving.

This means the drivable Reboot Van is most effective when your teammates are knocked but not fully eliminated. If you can get to them quickly and load them into the van, you can escape danger while they’re being revived.

Drivable Reboot Vans are one of the best quality-of-life additions Fortnite has made in recent seasons. They give squads more flexibility and reduce the risk of rebooting teammates. Whether you’re playing casually or grinding ranked matches, learning how to use these vans effectively will improve your squad’s survival rate and make it easier for you to get the victory Umbrella in Chapter 7.