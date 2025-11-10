Fortnite Chapter 7 Drivable Reboot Vans and Self-Revive Leak

Fortnite Chapter 7 is set to drop on November 29th, 2025, and it looks like Epic Games is planning some big changes to how you bring back your teammates. According to leaks from trusted sources like NotPaloLeaks and ShiinaBR, you might soon be able to use drivable reboot vans around the map and even revive yourself in certain situations.

What Are Fortnite Chapter 7 Drivable Reboot Vans?

Right now, when your teammate gets eliminated in Fortnite, you need to grab their reboot card and run to the nearest reboot van. The problem is that these vans stay in one place, and other players know exactly where you are going. This makes rebooting your squad pretty risky, especially when the safe zone is shrinking.

Drivable Reboot Vans are set to come in Chapter 7, with players also being able to revive themselves (apparently using a system similar to Apex or Warzone, using a "token" or something)



VIA @NotPaloleaks pic.twitter.com/ze5W2LoyBT — FireMonkey (@FireMonkey) November 9, 2025

The new drivable reboot vans will change everything. You’d be able to hop in, drive it somewhere safe, and then bring your teammate back. That means you won’t have to stress about getting ambushed while reviving (which happens so often with the old system). You might even be able to move the van while rebooting, which would make it way harder for enemies to stop you. This would be super helpful in the last few circles when there’s barely anywhere safe left.

Self-Revive Token Coming to Fortnite

The leaks also mention a self-revive token that would let you get back up without help from your teammates. This would be a huge deal because right now, once you are knocked down, you need someone else to revive you. With a self-revive token, you could pick yourself back up if you find a good hiding spot.

Self-revive has been in other battle royale games like Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone, but it has always been a bit controversial. The reason is that it can slow down the pace of fights and make it frustrating when you think you have won a battle, but the enemy gets back up. Epic Games has not explained exactly how it will work in Fortnite yet, but you will probably need to find or buy the token, and it will likely take some time to use.

When Will Fortnite Chapter 7 Reboot Vans Launch?

Chapter 7 starts on November 29th, 2025, and that is when you might see these new features. Epic Games has not officially confirmed any of this yet, so keep in mind that these are still leaks. The company usually drops teasers and announcements a week or two before a new chapter after a season ends, so watch for official news soon.

The leaks also suggest that Chapter 7 might include a United States-themed map with possible Hollywood collaborations, though details on that are still pretty vague.