How to Get Forsaken Vow Blade in Fortnite Chapter 7?

Fortnite Chapter 7 brought The Bride from Kill Bill to the Battle Pass, and with her comes the Forsaken Vow Blade—a powerful melee weapon that channels the iconic katana from the movie. This weapon is one of the additions to the Chapter 7 loot pool, offering fast close-quarters combat and special movement abilities. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use the Forsaken Vow Blade in Fortnite.

How to get the Forsaken Vow Blade in Fortnite

The Forsaken Vow Blade is obtained through Forsaken Vow Rift Gates, special portals that spawn randomly across the Fortnite map. These gates work similarly to the Star Wars rifts from previous seasons, where you enter a portal and receive a special weapon.

Finding Forsaken Vow Rift Gates

Forsaken Vow Rift Gates can spawn at various locations around the island. The gates are marked with a yellow icon featuring a black stripe and a white sword. When you spot one in the world, it will be surrounded by a bright golden glow that makes it easy to identify even from a distance. These gates can spawn as early as the start of the match, so you might even land near one right after storm surfing to the island. The spawn locations are random, so you’ll need to explore the map and keep an eye out for the distinctive yellow markers.

How to Enter the Rift Gate in Fortnite

Once you find a Forsaken Vow Rift Gate, walk up to it and press the interact button to step inside. When you exit the portal, you’ll automatically have the Forsaken Vow Blade equipped in your inventory. Immediately after leaving the Rift Gate, Kill Bill enemies will spawn around you: Gogo and Yuki. These NPCs are hostile and will attack you on sight, so be ready for combat.

How to use the Forsaken Vow Blade in Fortnite

The Forsaken Vow Blade is a melee weapon designed for close-quarters combat. It functions similarly to the Typhoon Blade from Chapter 6, Season 1, but with a few key differences. Unlike the Typhoon Blade, the Forsaken Vow Blade does not grant faster sprint speed or double jump. However, it compensates with three powerful attack abilities that reward quick timing and tight positioning.

The Forsaken Vow Blade has a durability bar that decreases with each use. Once the durability hits zero, the weapon will be removed from your inventory. Make your strikes count and don’t waste the blade on unnecessary fights.

All Forsaken Vow Blade attacks

Song of Steel (Fire Button) – Basic melee slashes that deal 35 damage per hit.

– Basic melee slashes that deal 35 damage per hit. Falling Blossom (Fire Button Midair) – A powerful downward melee attack performed while airborne that deals 70 damage.

– A powerful downward melee attack performed while airborne that deals 70 damage. Vengeance Dash (Aim Button) – A charged ranged melee attack that deals 35 damage and knocks back opponents. This ability consumes one of three charges and has a 10-second cooldown.

Keep an eye on your map for those yellow sword icons, be ready to fight the NPCs after exiting the portal, and master the three attack types to dominate close-range engagements. Whether you’re completing quests or just want to channel your inner Bride, the Forsaken Vow Blade is a must-try weapon this season.