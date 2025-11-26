Fortnite Chapter 7 Leaks Reveal Vehicle Mods Return

Fortnite leaks are pointing to something cool happening soon. Vehicle Mods might be making a comeback in Chapter 7, and we are so excited for it! A trusted leaker, Loolo_WRLD, found references to Vehicle Mods in the game files after the v38.11 update. When Epic Games adds stuff like this to the files, it usually means they’re planning to bring that feature back into the game. This is great news if you loved using these mods before.

What Are Vehicle Mods in Fortnite?

Vehicle Mods first showed up in Chapter 5 Season 3, which had the “Wrecked” theme. They were pretty simple to use, which made them perfect for both new and experienced players. You could add these mods to your vehicles to make them stronger or give them special abilities during matches.

The best part about Vehicle Mods was how easy they were to understand. You didn’t need to be a Fortnite expert to figure out how to use them. You just found the mod, attached it to your vehicle, and you were ready to go.

When Will the Vehicle Mods Return to Fortnite

Right now, we don’t have an exact date for when Vehicle Mods will come back. But there are a few possibilities worth thinking about. First, they could show up in Chapter 7 Season 1, since we’re starting a brand new storyline. The files also mentioned other returning features like “Sky Jellies” and “Crafting”, so Epic is definitely bringing back fan favorites.

RETURN OF VEHICLE MODS⁉️



For some reason, the plugin for Vehicle Mods was referenced in the files with the latest update.



— Loolo | Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) November 19, 2025

Second, these mods might be part of a vehicle-based game mode that’s been leaked before. Epic has been working on something similar to Mad Max with lots of vehicular combat. If you loved Rocket Racing, this new mode could be even better.

Third, we might see Vehicle Mods in Chapter 7 Season 3, if Epic decides to do another “Wrecked” themed season. There’s already going to be a Desert Biome at the start of Chapter 7, which would be perfect for a Mad Max-style playground with vehicles and mods everywhere.