Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass: All Skins and Rewards

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 has arrived with Pacific Break, bringing a fresh Battle Pass system and some cool rewards. This season takes you to a new map inspired by Hollywood and the West Coast, and the Battle Pass is packed with movie-themed content you won’t want to miss. Here is the complete list of all skins and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass

The Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass includes eight main outfit sets with alternate styles. The pass runs from November 29th, 2025, until March 4th, 2026. Here’s what you can unlock:

1. The Bride

The Bride is your instant unlock when you buy the pass. She’s based on Uma Thurman’s iconic character from Kill Bill. You’ll get her signature yellow tracksuit look right away. Her second page unlocks the Beatrix Kiddo style after 14 levels.

The first page includes:

The Bride outfit

Peril Pinatas emote

Hanzo Katana pickaxe

Bride’s Colors wrap

Yuki’s Revenge loading screen

Bride’s Vengeance spray

Banner icon

The second page includes:

Beatrix Kiddo outfit

Kiddo’s Moto glider

Hanzo Katana backbling

Black Mamba spray

Burning Eyes emoticon

Voyager Verite loading screen

100 V-Bucks

2. Cat Holloway

Cat Holloway is a movie star character who takes 11 levels to unlock on her first page. She comes with a glamorous Hollywood vibe and red carpet-ready cosmetics. Her second style, Silver Screen Cat, needs 17 more levels and gives her an even fancier appearance.

The third page includes:

Cat Holloway outfit

Forte Award pickaxe

The Holloway wrap

Ribbons contrail

Sponsored by Wonkee Entertainment loading screen

Media Blitz Cat (Black) bonus style

100 V-Bucks

The fourth page includes:

Silver Screen Cat outfit

Red Carpet emote

Silver Screen Gala glider

Silver Screen Forte Award pickaxe style

Silver Screen Pops backbling

Ice Cold Holloway spray

Media Blitz Cat (Silver) bonus style

3. Kingston

Kingston is a laid-back lion character who brings some fun beach vibes to the pass. You’ll need 11 levels to get him, and he comes with surfing-themed items, including the Peely Surfer glider. His alternate style, Director’s Pride Kingston, takes 17 additional levels and shows him in his filmmaker outfit.

The fifth page includes:

Kingston outfit

Lil’ Skimboard emote

Lights, Camera, Action jam track

Beach King wrap

Peely Surfer glider

Movie Maker’s Mocktail backbling

The sixth page includes:

Director’s Pride Kingston outfit style

Director’s Pride Paddle pickaxe

Director’s Pride Mocktail backbling

Kingston’s Vision loading screen

Kingston banner icon

100 V-Bucks

4. Carter Wu

Carter Wu is an action movie stuntman who requires 11 levels to unlock. His set includes martial arts-themed items like the Stunt Chucks pickaxe. After 17 more levels, you can get Stunt King Carter, who shows off his expertise with updated gear. Plus, you can earn bonus styles called The Black Dragon by playing Reload mode.

Page seven includes:

Carter Wu outfit

Stunt Chucks pickaxe Stuntcopter glider

Coin Drop contrail

Carter’s Calling spray

The Black Dragon bonus style

100 V-Bucks

Page eight includes:

Stunt King Carter outfit

Carter’s Training emote

Faceoff Stunt Chucks pickaxe

Faceoff Mu Ren backbling

Faceoff Stuntcopter glider

Set Shifu loading screen

The Black Dragon bonus style

5. Carina

Carina is the skater girl with blue hair and a cast on her wrist. She’s got that cool ’90s mystery vibe going on and needs 11 levels to unlock. Her second style, Mystery Hunter Carina, takes 17 more levels and leans into supernatural detective aesthetics.

Page nine rewards:

Carina outfit

Tape Decked emote

Purrveillance Drone glider

Slamcorder pickaxe

Carina’s Vibe wrap

The Park loading screen

Page ten includes:

Mystery Hunter Carina outfit

Mystery Purrveillance Drone glider

Boardbreaker contrail

Mysterious Heartbreak Board backbling

Zapped Cat emoticon

100 V-Bucks

6. Marty McFly

Marty McFly is the second major collaboration skin this season. Based on Michael J. Fox’s character from Back to the Future, he’s incredibly detailed and comes with Nike Air Mag kicks in his hoverboard emote. You’ll need 11 levels to get Marty, starting after you hit Level 5.

His alternate style, Future Marty, needs 17 additional levels and shows him in his 2015 outfit. If you want the DeLorean car, you’ll need to wait for it to appear in the Item Shop separately.

Page 11 includes:

Marty McFly outfit

Hoverboard emote with Nike Air Mag kicks

Marty’s Gibson ES-345 (guitar, back bling, and pickaxe)

Peel to the Future loading screen

Outatime spray

Great Scott! emoticon

Page 12 rewards:

Future Marty outfit

Camcorder Crusher pickaxe

Flux Fall contrail

Looking McFly spray

DeLorean banner icon

100 V-Bucks

Also Read:

7. Miles Cross

Miles Cross is an action movie star with sci-fi elements in his design. He takes 11 levels to unlock and comes with alien-themed cosmetics. His Superstar Miles Cross style features extraterrestrial variations of his gear.

Page 13 includes:

Miles Cross outfit

Crossglider glider

Action Knife pickaxe

Peelian Pod backbling

Peelian Punisher wrap

Action Star loading screen

The fourteenth page rewards you with:

Superstar Miles Cross outfit

Action! Kick emote

Extraterrestrial Peelian Pod backbling

Extraterrestrial Crossglider glider

Extraterrestrial Action Knife pickaxe

100 V-Bucks

8. Dark Voyager

Dark Voyager is the final reward skin, and it works differently from the others. You must reach Level 85 before you can even start unlocking his first page, which takes 92 total levels to complete. The final skin in the entire pass is Cosmic Voyager, an alternate style that becomes available at Level 99. This acts as the Level 100 reward for Chapter 7 Season 1. You can also earn Burning Voyager bonus styles by playing Battle Royale mode.

Page 15 includes:

Dark Voyager (Reality Redacted) outfit

Voyager’s Cube emote

Reality Voyager glider

Crackling Cube backbling

Cubic Jolt wrap Voyage’s End loading screen

Burning Voyager bonus style

100 V-Bucks

The last page includes:

Cosmic Voyager (Reality Redacted) outfit

Burning Spinblade pickaxe

Blue Crackling Cube backbling

Dark Voyage spray

Dark Voyager banner icon

Burning Voyager bonus style

200 V-Bucks

That’s the end of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass. Which one is your favorite from this season?