Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass: All Skins and Rewards

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 has arrived with Pacific Break, bringing a fresh Battle Pass system and some cool rewards. This season takes you to a new map inspired by Hollywood and the West Coast, and the Battle Pass is packed with movie-themed content you won’t want to miss. Here is the complete list of all skins and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass.
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass
The Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass includes eight main outfit sets with alternate styles. The pass runs from November 29th, 2025, until March 4th, 2026. Here’s what you can unlock:
1. The Bride
The Bride is your instant unlock when you buy the pass. She’s based on Uma Thurman’s iconic character from Kill Bill. You’ll get her signature yellow tracksuit look right away. Her second page unlocks the Beatrix Kiddo style after 14 levels.
The first page includes:
- The Bride outfit
- Peril Pinatas emote
- Hanzo Katana pickaxe
- Bride’s Colors wrap
- Yuki’s Revenge loading screen
- Bride’s Vengeance spray
- Banner icon
The second page includes:
- Beatrix Kiddo outfit
- Kiddo’s Moto glider
- Hanzo Katana backbling
- Black Mamba spray
- Burning Eyes emoticon
- Voyager Verite loading screen
- 100 V-Bucks
2. Cat Holloway
Cat Holloway is a movie star character who takes 11 levels to unlock on her first page. She comes with a glamorous Hollywood vibe and red carpet-ready cosmetics. Her second style, Silver Screen Cat, needs 17 more levels and gives her an even fancier appearance.
The third page includes:
- Cat Holloway outfit
- Forte Award pickaxe
- The Holloway wrap
- Ribbons contrail
- Sponsored by Wonkee Entertainment loading screen
- Media Blitz Cat (Black) bonus style
- 100 V-Bucks
The fourth page includes:
- Silver Screen Cat outfit
- Red Carpet emote
- Silver Screen Gala glider
- Silver Screen Forte Award pickaxe style
- Silver Screen Pops backbling
- Ice Cold Holloway spray
- Media Blitz Cat (Silver) bonus style
3. Kingston
Kingston is a laid-back lion character who brings some fun beach vibes to the pass. You’ll need 11 levels to get him, and he comes with surfing-themed items, including the Peely Surfer glider. His alternate style, Director’s Pride Kingston, takes 17 additional levels and shows him in his filmmaker outfit.
The fifth page includes:
- Kingston outfit
- Lil’ Skimboard emote
- Lights, Camera, Action jam track
- Beach King wrap
- Peely Surfer glider
- Movie Maker’s Mocktail backbling
The sixth page includes:
- Director’s Pride Kingston outfit style
- Director’s Pride Paddle pickaxe
- Director’s Pride Mocktail backbling
- Kingston’s Vision loading screen
- Kingston banner icon
- 100 V-Bucks
4. Carter Wu
Carter Wu is an action movie stuntman who requires 11 levels to unlock. His set includes martial arts-themed items like the Stunt Chucks pickaxe. After 17 more levels, you can get Stunt King Carter, who shows off his expertise with updated gear. Plus, you can earn bonus styles called The Black Dragon by playing Reload mode.
Page seven includes:
- Carter Wu outfit
- Stunt Chucks pickaxe Stuntcopter glider
- Coin Drop contrail
- Carter’s Calling spray
- The Black Dragon bonus style
- 100 V-Bucks
Page eight includes:
- Stunt King Carter outfit
- Carter’s Training emote
- Faceoff Stunt Chucks pickaxe
- Faceoff Mu Ren backbling
- Faceoff Stuntcopter glider
- Set Shifu loading screen
- The Black Dragon bonus style
5. Carina
Carina is the skater girl with blue hair and a cast on her wrist. She’s got that cool ’90s mystery vibe going on and needs 11 levels to unlock. Her second style, Mystery Hunter Carina, takes 17 more levels and leans into supernatural detective aesthetics.
Page nine rewards:
- Carina outfit
- Tape Decked emote
- Purrveillance Drone glider
- Slamcorder pickaxe
- Carina’s Vibe wrap
- The Park loading screen
Page ten includes:
- Mystery Hunter Carina outfit
- Mystery Purrveillance Drone glider
- Boardbreaker contrail
- Mysterious Heartbreak Board backbling
- Zapped Cat emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks
6. Marty McFly
Marty McFly is the second major collaboration skin this season. Based on Michael J. Fox’s character from Back to the Future, he’s incredibly detailed and comes with Nike Air Mag kicks in his hoverboard emote. You’ll need 11 levels to get Marty, starting after you hit Level 5.
His alternate style, Future Marty, needs 17 additional levels and shows him in his 2015 outfit. If you want the DeLorean car, you’ll need to wait for it to appear in the Item Shop separately.
Page 11 includes:
- Marty McFly outfit
- Hoverboard emote with Nike Air Mag kicks
- Marty’s Gibson ES-345 (guitar, back bling, and pickaxe)
- Peel to the Future loading screen
- Outatime spray
- Great Scott! emoticon
Page 12 rewards:
- Future Marty outfit
- Camcorder Crusher pickaxe
- Flux Fall contrail
- Looking McFly spray
- DeLorean banner icon
- 100 V-Bucks
Also Read:
- Fortnite Zero Hour Live Event Recap: All That Happened in Chapter 6 Finale
- Fortnite Naruto Cosmetics Return: All Skins, Bundles and Prices
- Fortnite Arcane Skins Return: Jinx and Vi Bundle Release Date and Details
7. Miles Cross
Miles Cross is an action movie star with sci-fi elements in his design. He takes 11 levels to unlock and comes with alien-themed cosmetics. His Superstar Miles Cross style features extraterrestrial variations of his gear.
Page 13 includes:
- Miles Cross outfit
- Crossglider glider
- Action Knife pickaxe
- Peelian Pod backbling
- Peelian Punisher wrap
- Action Star loading screen
The fourteenth page rewards you with:
- Superstar Miles Cross outfit
- Action! Kick emote
- Extraterrestrial Peelian Pod backbling
- Extraterrestrial Crossglider glider
- Extraterrestrial Action Knife pickaxe
- 100 V-Bucks
8. Dark Voyager
Dark Voyager is the final reward skin, and it works differently from the others. You must reach Level 85 before you can even start unlocking his first page, which takes 92 total levels to complete. The final skin in the entire pass is Cosmic Voyager, an alternate style that becomes available at Level 99. This acts as the Level 100 reward for Chapter 7 Season 1. You can also earn Burning Voyager bonus styles by playing Battle Royale mode.
Page 15 includes:
- Dark Voyager (Reality Redacted) outfit
- Voyager’s Cube emote
- Reality Voyager glider
- Crackling Cube backbling
- Cubic Jolt wrap Voyage’s End loading screen
- Burning Voyager bonus style
- 100 V-Bucks
The last page includes:
- Cosmic Voyager (Reality Redacted) outfit
- Burning Spinblade pickaxe
- Blue Crackling Cube backbling
- Dark Voyage spray
- Dark Voyager banner icon
- Burning Voyager bonus style
- 200 V-Bucks
That’s the end of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass. Which one is your favorite from this season?