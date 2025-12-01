Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 changed everything about how you start matches. You’re surfing onto the island now instead of jumping from the Battle Bus, which means you can’t glide across the entire map anymore. The new map has 13 POIs total, but not all of them are worth your time. I’ve figured out the 8 best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 that actually help you win games. Let me break them down for you.

Best Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1

The surfing mechanic limits where you can land each match right now, so you can’t always reach your favorite spot. That’s why knowing multiple good locations helps you adapt. These 8 spots cover every situation. Check them out!

1. Painted Palms

If you want the absolute best weapons on the map, Painted Palms is where you land. This massive POI looks gorgeous, and it used to be where the Dark Presence lived, according to the story. The chest count here is insane compared to other locations. You’ll find rare and epic weapons consistently, which gives you a huge advantage for the rest of the match.

The problem is that everyone knows this spot is stacked, so expect multiple squads landing here every game. Try to land on the edges and grab a weapon fast. Then, do third-partying fights for the safest way to take control of the area.

2. Sandy Strip

Sandy Strip feels like Fortnite’s version of Las Vegas, filled with bright lights and buildings packed with loot. Squads can spread out, gear up quickly, and use the many vehicles to rotate. You won’t get stuck in the storm if you grab a car before leaving. It’s a nonstop hot drop, perfect for teams that want constant action and good communication.

3. Battlewood Boulevard

Battlewood Boulevard is the standout POI this season, with strong loot and chaotic close-range fights, especially inside the Golden Reel theatre. The loot quality here is excellent, with rare chests scattered throughout buildings. The theatre layout makes fights super intense because of the multiple levels and tight corridors. If you’re good at close-range combat, you’ll dominate here.

4. Classified Canyon

This Area 51-style location is packed with secrets that most players haven’t figured out yet. Hidden doors, vaults, and special chests are unlocked by solving puzzles around the POI. If you want the most overpowered weapons this season, you absolutely need to learn Classified Canyon.

5. Latte Landing

Sometimes you just want to land somewhere quiet and gear up without fighting. Latte Landing sits way up north, so fewer players reach it compared to central locations. The houses along the shoreline have decent loot that gets you match-ready.

6. Wonkeeland

Wonkeeland is hands down the most entertaining POI this season. It’s a full amusement park with a working rollercoaster you can grind on and a climbable Ferris wheel. The movement here feels incredible, which makes fights way more dynamic than other locations.

You’ll face tons of players because everyone wants to experience the park. The loot quality is solid with multiple chest spawns around the attractions. If you’re confident in your mechanics and want to practice movement while fighting, this is your spot.

7. Fore Fields

This area is a golf course on the eastern edge of the map. You’ll find golf carts here that you can drive around, and the loot chests usually spawn near flags and in the clubhouse. The location itself isn’t special, but its position on the map makes it incredibly valuable.

The golf carts also help with storm rotations throughout the entire match. Having guaranteed vehicle spawns matters way more in Chapter 7 because you can’t glide far anymore. Landing at Fore Fields basically guarantees you won’t die from the storm.

8. Humble Hills

Humble Hills features large mansions with hidden chests. Bosses sometimes spawn at Humble Hills, too, so you might score a mythic weapon without even trying. Player traffic is moderate, making it a balanced choice with good loot, a few early fights, and a smooth start to the match.

Practice landing fast and grabbing the first weapon you see. Early game fights are won by whoever gets a gun first, not who finds the best gun. Good luck!