Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Quests and Rewards (January 9, 2026)

Just like previous seasons, Fortnite hasn’t disappointed with its variety of quests and rewards. Now that Chapter 7 Season 1 is here, players have plenty of quests to complete and even more rewards to earn! To make sure you don’t miss out, it’s important to know exactly what you’re doing. Here’s the complete list of all Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 quests.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Weekly Quests

Every Thursday at 6 AM PT, you get a fresh batch of weekly quests. Each one gives you 12,000 XP, which adds up quickly. Here’s what you’re looking at for the weeks so far:

Week 1

Quest Reward Travel 500 distance while flying with a Wingsuit 12,000 XP Travel 500 distance while boosting in a vehicle 12,000 XP Outlast 40 players without taking storm damage 12,000 XP Eliminate 3 opponents with Iron Pump Shotgun or Grenades 12,000 XP Travel 250 distance while sprinting with an assault rifle equipped 12,000 XP Break 10 glass with a pickaxe 12,000 XP

Week 2

Quest Reward Become a boss by collecting a defeated Boss’s token (3 times) 12,000 XP Destroy 15 props with explosions 12,000 XP Eliminate 5 opponents with Twin Hammer Shotguns 12,000 XP Collect 3 weapons at Painted Palms 12,000 XP Blow up a vehicle, then sprint away 12,000 XP

Week 3

Quest Reward Make Cat Holloway an action hero by completing 12 of her Quests 12,000 XP Wish Cat Holloway luck with filming of Peelians 12,000 XP Meet with Cat Holloway to start weapons practice 12,000 XP Eliminate 3 opponents with a hired character 12,000 XP Search 15 ammo containers for Cat Holloway 12,000 XP Hit 10 Shooting Gallery Targets at Wonkeeland 12,000 XP Damage opponents for 500 while aiming with sighted weapons 12,000 XP

Week 4

Quest Reward Collect 10 rare or better weapons for Cat Holloway 12,000 XP Use a Self-Revive Device while knocked 12,000 XP Mark 5 healing items for your squad 12,000 XP Damage opponents for 500 within 20 meters while hip-firing 12,000 XP Drive 3 different types of vehicles 12,000 XP

Week 5

Quest Reward Talk to your fans and sign autographs (2 times) 12,000 XP Build or Destroy 5 objects in 10 seconds (5 times) 12,000 XP Hit 10 opponents while in a bush 12,000 XP Ride the Ferris Wheel at Wonkeeland 12,000 XP Headshot an opponent with a sniper rifle 12,000 XP

Week 6

Quest Reward Defeat 5 players that are bosses 12,000 XP Damage opponents for 250 within 5 seconds after using or being under Stealth Splash 12,000 XP Land at Painted Palms or Ripped Tides and interact with 3 characters 12,000 XP Scout 3 new set locations for Kingston 12,000 XP Search 15 chests before the first Storm closes 12,000 XP

Note: We will update this section every week with new quests and rewards.

The Bride Quests – Kill Bill Crossover

The Kill Bill crossover is live, and you can get The Bride’s iconic sword, called the Forsaken Vow Blade. These quests are pretty fun if you’re into the movie:

Quest Reward Visit 6 different named locations while in a vehicle 10,000 XP Enter a Forsaken Vow Rift Gate to get a Forsaken Vow Blade 10,000 XP Defeat Gogo and Yuki when you leave the rift gate 10,000 XP Eliminate 10 opponents with a Forsaken Vow Blade 10,000 XP Hit 6 opponents with the Forsaken Vow Blade’s Vengeance Dash 10,000 XP Reach 25 players remaining in different matches (4 times) 10,000 XP Purchase a service from The Bride 10,000 XP

Battle Bus Story Quests

The Battle Bus broke down, and you need to help Dummy fix it. Why do you need to do it? So you can get free cosmetic rewards for completing them, neat!

Part 1

Quest Reward Search containers to find and collect 20 bus parts 10,000 XP Destroy 35 objects or structures while in a vehicle 10,000 XP Collect 4 Battle Bus wheels at Pump N’ Run gas stations 10,000 XP Hit an opponent while in a Hot Air Balloon 10,000 XP Talk to Dummy about the Battle Bus destruction 10,000 XP Destroy dumpsters to find and collect 3 custom Battle Bus pieces 10,000 XP Complete 3 Quests Lil’ News Van Emote Complete 6 Quests Battle Bus Wheel Back Bling

Part 2

Quest Reward Thank the Bus Driver 10,000 XP Damage opponents from below for 100 10,000 XP Travel 200 distance while airborne in a vehicle 10,000 XP

Battle Pass Quests

If you bought the Battle Pass, you get special quests that unlock extra styles for your skins. You need to play specific modes for each character:

Cat Holloway – Play Blitz Mode

Quest Reward Socialite: Emote at Named Locations in different matches (3) 10,000 XP Socialite: Collect Exotic or Mythic weapons from eliminated players (3) 10,000 XP Socialite: Enter a Rift within 10 seconds of hitting a player 10,000 XP A-Lister: Have items of 4 different rarities in your inventory 10,000 XP A-Lister: Damage players for 1,500 with Mythic or Exotic items within 15 meters 10,000 XP A-Lister: Headshot 10 players from above with Epic or better weapons 10,000 XP Earn a Victory Royale 10,000 XP

Carter Wu – Play Reload Mode

Quest Reward Stuntman: Hit a player within 15 meters after busting through a door (3 times) 10,000 XP Stuntman: Eliminate 2 players within 10 seconds of mantling 10,000 XP Stuntman: Damage players for 500 while airborne or sliding 10,000 XP Action Hero: Get 10 headshots while aiming down sights 10,000 XP Action Hero: Damage players for 2,000 with shotguns or SMGs 10,000 XP Action Hero: Eliminate 2 players consecutively without reloading 10,000 XP Place in the top 10 without Rebooting 10,000 XP

Dark Voyager – Play Battle Royale

Quest Reward Receive Dark Voyager’s directive from the Holotable 10,000 XP Eliminate 4 players in a single match to prove your worth 10,000 XP Interrogate 3 witnesses about the Zero Point Shards 10,000 XP Hunt down 2 signs of the Seven 10,000 XP Eliminate 7 players with the Arc-Lightning gun to spread fear 10,000 XP Collect 3 Legendary or better items to maximize your power 10,000 XP Receive Dark Voyager’s final directive from the Holotable 10,000 XP Complete Part 1 to unlock additional quests (2) 10,000 XP

South Park Story Quests

This season’s story quests are all about South Park. There’s a bunch of them, and they’re pretty random but fun:

Quest Amount Needed Scout new set locations for Kingston 3 Search chests before the first Storm closes 15 Spread the newspapers about Kingston’s new movie 5 Destroy objects while in a Reboot Van 100 Ride different rides or eliminate players at Cartmanland 5 Use the Stick of Truth 1 Search containers or destroy objects in Classified Canyon 25 Jump from Sunset Falls into the water below 1 Damage opponents at Carmine Lodge, Classy Lodge, or Tiptop Terrace 750 Spray or emote within 10 meters of Cartman’s statue 1 Emote within 5 seconds of eliminating a player 1 After getting knocked, eliminate a player 1 Search containers in Sandy Strip, Humble Hills, or Lethal Labs 15 Emote on the stage at Cartmanland 1 Complete matches without using a zipline or ascender 3 Eat or hit players with Cheesy Poofs 15 Use Flashers in different matches 3 Maintain a speed below 40 in a vehicle for 30 seconds 1 Turn left in a vehicle 4 Gain shields from Slurp Juice, Shield Potion, or Chug Jug 350 Destroy objects in Bumpy Bay or Artsy RVs 25

Character-Specific Quests: Complete 4 quests for each character (Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and Butters) to unlock a Memberberry.

Jump into Fortnite, pick a few quests that sound fun, and just play! The XP will come naturally, and you’ll unlock tons of stuff before the season ends.