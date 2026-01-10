Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Quests and Rewards (January 9, 2026)

Just like previous seasons, Fortnite hasn’t disappointed with its variety of quests and rewards. Now that Chapter 7 Season 1 is here, players have plenty of quests to complete and even more rewards to earn! To make sure you don’t miss out, it’s important to know exactly what you’re doing. Here’s the complete list of all Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 quests.
Table of Contents
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Weekly Quests
Every Thursday at 6 AM PT, you get a fresh batch of weekly quests. Each one gives you 12,000 XP, which adds up quickly. Here’s what you’re looking at for the weeks so far:
Week 1
|Quest
|Reward
|Travel 500 distance while flying with a Wingsuit
|12,000 XP
|Travel 500 distance while boosting in a vehicle
|12,000 XP
|Outlast 40 players without taking storm damage
|12,000 XP
|Eliminate 3 opponents with Iron Pump Shotgun or Grenades
|12,000 XP
|Travel 250 distance while sprinting with an assault rifle equipped
|12,000 XP
|Break 10 glass with a pickaxe
|12,000 XP
Week 2
|Quest
|Reward
|Become a boss by collecting a defeated Boss’s token (3 times)
|12,000 XP
|Destroy 15 props with explosions
|12,000 XP
|Eliminate 5 opponents with Twin Hammer Shotguns
|12,000 XP
|Collect 3 weapons at Painted Palms
|12,000 XP
|Blow up a vehicle, then sprint away
|12,000 XP
Week 3
|Quest
|Reward
|Make Cat Holloway an action hero by completing 12 of her Quests
|12,000 XP
|Wish Cat Holloway luck with filming of Peelians
|12,000 XP
|Meet with Cat Holloway to start weapons practice
|12,000 XP
|Eliminate 3 opponents with a hired character
|12,000 XP
|Search 15 ammo containers for Cat Holloway
|12,000 XP
|Hit 10 Shooting Gallery Targets at Wonkeeland
|12,000 XP
|Damage opponents for 500 while aiming with sighted weapons
|12,000 XP
Week 4
|Quest
|Reward
|Collect 10 rare or better weapons for Cat Holloway
|12,000 XP
|Use a Self-Revive Device while knocked
|12,000 XP
|Mark 5 healing items for your squad
|12,000 XP
|Damage opponents for 500 within 20 meters while hip-firing
|12,000 XP
|Drive 3 different types of vehicles
|12,000 XP
Week 5
|Quest
|Reward
|Talk to your fans and sign autographs (2 times)
|12,000 XP
|Build or Destroy 5 objects in 10 seconds (5 times)
|12,000 XP
|Hit 10 opponents while in a bush
|12,000 XP
|Ride the Ferris Wheel at Wonkeeland
|12,000 XP
|Headshot an opponent with a sniper rifle
|12,000 XP
Week 6
|Quest
|Reward
|Defeat 5 players that are bosses
|12,000 XP
|Damage opponents for 250 within 5 seconds after using or being under Stealth Splash
|12,000 XP
|Land at Painted Palms or Ripped Tides and interact with 3 characters
|12,000 XP
|Scout 3 new set locations for Kingston
|12,000 XP
|Search 15 chests before the first Storm closes
|12,000 XP
Note: We will update this section every week with new quests and rewards.
The Bride Quests – Kill Bill Crossover
The Kill Bill crossover is live, and you can get The Bride’s iconic sword, called the Forsaken Vow Blade. These quests are pretty fun if you’re into the movie:
|Quest
|Reward
|Visit 6 different named locations while in a vehicle
|10,000 XP
|Enter a Forsaken Vow Rift Gate to get a Forsaken Vow Blade
|10,000 XP
|Defeat Gogo and Yuki when you leave the rift gate
|10,000 XP
|Eliminate 10 opponents with a Forsaken Vow Blade
|10,000 XP
|Hit 6 opponents with the Forsaken Vow Blade’s Vengeance Dash
|10,000 XP
|Reach 25 players remaining in different matches (4 times)
|10,000 XP
|Purchase a service from The Bride
|10,000 XP
Battle Bus Story Quests
The Battle Bus broke down, and you need to help Dummy fix it. Why do you need to do it? So you can get free cosmetic rewards for completing them, neat!
Part 1
|Quest
|Reward
|Search containers to find and collect 20 bus parts
|10,000 XP
|Destroy 35 objects or structures while in a vehicle
|10,000 XP
|Collect 4 Battle Bus wheels at Pump N’ Run gas stations
|10,000 XP
|Hit an opponent while in a Hot Air Balloon
|10,000 XP
|Talk to Dummy about the Battle Bus destruction
|10,000 XP
|Destroy dumpsters to find and collect 3 custom Battle Bus pieces
|10,000 XP
|Complete 3 Quests
|Lil’ News Van Emote
|Complete 6 Quests
|Battle Bus Wheel Back Bling
Part 2
|Quest
|Reward
|Thank the Bus Driver
|10,000 XP
|Damage opponents from below for 100
|10,000 XP
|Travel 200 distance while airborne in a vehicle
|10,000 XP
Battle Pass Quests
If you bought the Battle Pass, you get special quests that unlock extra styles for your skins. You need to play specific modes for each character:
Cat Holloway – Play Blitz Mode
|Quest
|Reward
|Socialite: Emote at Named Locations in different matches (3)
|10,000 XP
|Socialite: Collect Exotic or Mythic weapons from eliminated players (3)
|10,000 XP
|Socialite: Enter a Rift within 10 seconds of hitting a player
|10,000 XP
|A-Lister: Have items of 4 different rarities in your inventory
|10,000 XP
|A-Lister: Damage players for 1,500 with Mythic or Exotic items within 15 meters
|10,000 XP
|A-Lister: Headshot 10 players from above with Epic or better weapons
|10,000 XP
|Earn a Victory Royale
|10,000 XP
Carter Wu – Play Reload Mode
|Quest
|Reward
|Stuntman: Hit a player within 15 meters after busting through a door (3 times)
|10,000 XP
|Stuntman: Eliminate 2 players within 10 seconds of mantling
|10,000 XP
|Stuntman: Damage players for 500 while airborne or sliding
|10,000 XP
|Action Hero: Get 10 headshots while aiming down sights
|10,000 XP
|Action Hero: Damage players for 2,000 with shotguns or SMGs
|10,000 XP
|Action Hero: Eliminate 2 players consecutively without reloading
|10,000 XP
|Place in the top 10 without Rebooting
|10,000 XP
Dark Voyager – Play Battle Royale
|Quest
|Reward
|Receive Dark Voyager’s directive from the Holotable
|10,000 XP
|Eliminate 4 players in a single match to prove your worth
|10,000 XP
|Interrogate 3 witnesses about the Zero Point Shards
|10,000 XP
|Hunt down 2 signs of the Seven
|10,000 XP
|Eliminate 7 players with the Arc-Lightning gun to spread fear
|10,000 XP
|Collect 3 Legendary or better items to maximize your power
|10,000 XP
|Receive Dark Voyager’s final directive from the Holotable
|10,000 XP
|Complete Part 1 to unlock additional quests (2)
|10,000 XP
South Park Story Quests
This season’s story quests are all about South Park. There’s a bunch of them, and they’re pretty random but fun:
|Quest
|Amount Needed
|Scout new set locations for Kingston
|3
|Search chests before the first Storm closes
|15
|Spread the newspapers about Kingston’s new movie
|5
|Destroy objects while in a Reboot Van
|100
|Ride different rides or eliminate players at Cartmanland
|5
|Use the Stick of Truth
|1
|Search containers or destroy objects in Classified Canyon
|25
|Jump from Sunset Falls into the water below
|1
|Damage opponents at Carmine Lodge, Classy Lodge, or Tiptop Terrace
|750
|Spray or emote within 10 meters of Cartman’s statue
|1
|Emote within 5 seconds of eliminating a player
|1
|After getting knocked, eliminate a player
|1
|Search containers in Sandy Strip, Humble Hills, or Lethal Labs
|15
|Emote on the stage at Cartmanland
|1
|Complete matches without using a zipline or ascender
|3
|Eat or hit players with Cheesy Poofs
|15
|Use Flashers in different matches
|3
|Maintain a speed below 40 in a vehicle for 30 seconds
|1
|Turn left in a vehicle
|4
|Gain shields from Slurp Juice, Shield Potion, or Chug Jug
|350
|Destroy objects in Bumpy Bay or Artsy RVs
|25
Character-Specific Quests: Complete 4 quests for each character (Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and Butters) to unlock a Memberberry.
Jump into Fortnite, pick a few quests that sound fun, and just play! The XP will come naturally, and you’ll unlock tons of stuff before the season ends.