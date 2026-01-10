Home » Gaming » Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Quests and Rewards (January 9, 2026)

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Quests and Rewards (January 9, 2026)

Just like previous seasons, Fortnite hasn’t disappointed with its variety of quests and rewards. Now that Chapter 7 Season 1 is here, players have plenty of quests to complete and even more rewards to earn! To make sure you don’t miss out, it’s important to know exactly what you’re doing. Here’s the complete list of all Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 quests.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Quests

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Weekly Quests

Every Thursday at 6 AM PT, you get a fresh batch of weekly quests. Each one gives you 12,000 XP, which adds up quickly. Here’s what you’re looking at for the weeks so far:

Week 1

QuestReward
Travel 500 distance while flying with a Wingsuit12,000 XP
Travel 500 distance while boosting in a vehicle12,000 XP
Outlast 40 players without taking storm damage12,000 XP
Eliminate 3 opponents with Iron Pump Shotgun or Grenades12,000 XP
Travel 250 distance while sprinting with an assault rifle equipped12,000 XP
Break 10 glass with a pickaxe12,000 XP

Week 2

QuestReward
Become a boss by collecting a defeated Boss’s token (3 times)12,000 XP
Destroy 15 props with explosions12,000 XP
Eliminate 5 opponents with Twin Hammer Shotguns12,000 XP
Collect 3 weapons at Painted Palms12,000 XP
Blow up a vehicle, then sprint away12,000 XP

Week 3

QuestReward
Make Cat Holloway an action hero by completing 12 of her Quests12,000 XP
Wish Cat Holloway luck with filming of Peelians12,000 XP
Meet with Cat Holloway to start weapons practice12,000 XP
Eliminate 3 opponents with a hired character12,000 XP
Search 15 ammo containers for Cat Holloway12,000 XP
Hit 10 Shooting Gallery Targets at Wonkeeland12,000 XP
Damage opponents for 500 while aiming with sighted weapons12,000 XP

Week 4

QuestReward
Collect 10 rare or better weapons for Cat Holloway12,000 XP
Use a Self-Revive Device while knocked12,000 XP
Mark 5 healing items for your squad12,000 XP
Damage opponents for 500 within 20 meters while hip-firing12,000 XP
Drive 3 different types of vehicles12,000 XP

Week 5

QuestReward
Talk to your fans and sign autographs (2 times)12,000 XP
Build or Destroy 5 objects in 10 seconds (5 times)12,000 XP
Hit 10 opponents while in a bush12,000 XP
Ride the Ferris Wheel at Wonkeeland12,000 XP
Headshot an opponent with a sniper rifle12,000 XP

Week 6

QuestReward
Defeat 5 players that are bosses12,000 XP
Damage opponents for 250 within 5 seconds after using or being under Stealth Splash12,000 XP
Land at Painted Palms or Ripped Tides and interact with 3 characters12,000 XP
Scout 3 new set locations for Kingston12,000 XP
Search 15 chests before the first Storm closes12,000 XP

Note: We will update this section every week with new quests and rewards.

The Bride Quests – Kill Bill Crossover

The Kill Bill crossover is live, and you can get The Bride’s iconic sword, called the Forsaken Vow Blade. These quests are pretty fun if you’re into the movie:

QuestReward
Visit 6 different named locations while in a vehicle10,000 XP
Enter a Forsaken Vow Rift Gate to get a Forsaken Vow Blade10,000 XP
Defeat Gogo and Yuki when you leave the rift gate10,000 XP
Eliminate 10 opponents with a Forsaken Vow Blade10,000 XP
Hit 6 opponents with the Forsaken Vow Blade’s Vengeance Dash10,000 XP
Reach 25 players remaining in different matches (4 times)10,000 XP
Purchase a service from The Bride10,000 XP

Battle Bus Story Quests

The Battle Bus broke down, and you need to help Dummy fix it. Why do you need to do it? So you can get free cosmetic rewards for completing them, neat!

Part 1

QuestReward
Search containers to find and collect 20 bus parts10,000 XP
Destroy 35 objects or structures while in a vehicle10,000 XP
Collect 4 Battle Bus wheels at Pump N’ Run gas stations10,000 XP
Hit an opponent while in a Hot Air Balloon10,000 XP
Talk to Dummy about the Battle Bus destruction10,000 XP
Destroy dumpsters to find and collect 3 custom Battle Bus pieces10,000 XP
Complete 3 QuestsLil’ News Van Emote
Complete 6 QuestsBattle Bus Wheel Back Bling

Part 2

QuestReward
Thank the Bus Driver10,000 XP
Damage opponents from below for 10010,000 XP
Travel 200 distance while airborne in a vehicle10,000 XP

Battle Pass Quests

If you bought the Battle Pass, you get special quests that unlock extra styles for your skins. You need to play specific modes for each character:

Cat Holloway – Play Blitz Mode

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Quests

QuestReward
Socialite: Emote at Named Locations in different matches (3)10,000 XP
Socialite: Collect Exotic or Mythic weapons from eliminated players (3)10,000 XP
Socialite: Enter a Rift within 10 seconds of hitting a player10,000 XP
A-Lister: Have items of 4 different rarities in your inventory10,000 XP
A-Lister: Damage players for 1,500 with Mythic or Exotic items within 15 meters10,000 XP
A-Lister: Headshot 10 players from above with Epic or better weapons10,000 XP
Earn a Victory Royale10,000 XP

Carter Wu – Play Reload Mode

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Quests

QuestReward
Stuntman: Hit a player within 15 meters after busting through a door (3 times)10,000 XP
Stuntman: Eliminate 2 players within 10 seconds of mantling10,000 XP
Stuntman: Damage players for 500 while airborne or sliding10,000 XP
Action Hero: Get 10 headshots while aiming down sights10,000 XP
Action Hero: Damage players for 2,000 with shotguns or SMGs10,000 XP
Action Hero: Eliminate 2 players consecutively without reloading10,000 XP
Place in the top 10 without Rebooting10,000 XP

Dark Voyager – Play Battle Royale

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Quests

QuestReward
Receive Dark Voyager’s directive from the Holotable10,000 XP
Eliminate 4 players in a single match to prove your worth10,000 XP
Interrogate 3 witnesses about the Zero Point Shards10,000 XP
Hunt down 2 signs of the Seven10,000 XP
Eliminate 7 players with the Arc-Lightning gun to spread fear10,000 XP
Collect 3 Legendary or better items to maximize your power10,000 XP
Receive Dark Voyager’s final directive from the Holotable10,000 XP
Complete Part 1 to unlock additional quests (2)10,000 XP

South Park Story Quests

This season’s story quests are all about South Park. There’s a bunch of them, and they’re pretty random but fun:

QuestAmount Needed
Scout new set locations for Kingston3
Search chests before the first Storm closes15
Spread the newspapers about Kingston’s new movie5
Destroy objects while in a Reboot Van100
Ride different rides or eliminate players at Cartmanland5
Use the Stick of Truth1
Search containers or destroy objects in Classified Canyon25
Jump from Sunset Falls into the water below1
Damage opponents at Carmine Lodge, Classy Lodge, or Tiptop Terrace750
Spray or emote within 10 meters of Cartman’s statue1
Emote within 5 seconds of eliminating a player1
After getting knocked, eliminate a player1
Search containers in Sandy Strip, Humble Hills, or Lethal Labs15
Emote on the stage at Cartmanland1
Complete matches without using a zipline or ascender3
Eat or hit players with Cheesy Poofs15
Use Flashers in different matches3
Maintain a speed below 40 in a vehicle for 30 seconds1
Turn left in a vehicle4
Gain shields from Slurp Juice, Shield Potion, or Chug Jug350
Destroy objects in Bumpy Bay or Artsy RVs25

Character-Specific Quests: Complete 4 quests for each character (Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and Butters) to unlock a Memberberry.

Jump into Fortnite, pick a few quests that sound fun, and just play! The XP will come naturally, and you’ll unlock tons of stuff before the season ends.

