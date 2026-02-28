Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2: Release Date, Leaked Collabs, and More

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 is wrapping up, and the hype for what comes next is already building fast. Thanks to a bunch of leaks and some official teasers, we have a pretty good picture of what Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is going to look like. From Norse mythology to Bugs Bunny in the Battle Pass, there is a lot to get excited about. Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2.

Before going into the leaks, the first thing you need to know is when the new season is dropping. The next update for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 will be released on Thursday, March 19th, 2026.

Chapter 7 Season 1 was delayed by two weeks, making it one of the longest seasons the game has had since 2021. We are talking around 108 days total.

Based on leaks, the theme for Season 2 points to Norse Mythology. If you played during Chapter 5 Season 2, you already know how Epic handles mythologies, and they did a great job with Greek gods back then. Now it looks like Norse gods like Odin, Thor, and Heimdall could be stepping into the battle royale island.

Good question.



I hate spoilers so I want to tread very carefully and cryptically here, as Fortnite is a reality best experienced.



Let’s try…



“Bearer”



I’ll see you on March 19th to explain, remind me 🤝 — Ted Timmins (@JustTeddii) February 23, 2026

This theory got a lot of fuel when Fortnite Design Director Ted Timmins dropped a cryptic one-word teaser: “Bearer.” Many fans and dataminers believe this is a nod to Yggdrasil, the massive world tree from Norse mythology that holds up the nine realms. It is a subtle hint, but it lines up with everything else the leaks are saying.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Leaks

Here are some big leaks that have been shared for months by data miners:

Battle Pass Skins

The current leaked Chapter 7 Season 2 collaboration lineup includes:

Skin Availability Bugs Bunny Battle Pass The Order Remix Battle Pass The Foundation Remix Battle Pass Lola Bunny Item Shop Daffy Duck Item Shop

Yes, from the latest leaks, Bugs Bunny is reportedly going to be a Battle Pass skin. That means if you buy the pass, you should be able to unlock him by playing through the tiers. Lola Bunny and Daffy Duck, on the other hand, are expected to show up in the Item Shop, so you will likely have to buy them separately.

LOONEY TUNES COLLAB IS CLOSE TO RELEASE



– Bugs Bunny, Lola, Daffy Duck

– Includes LEGO Skins

– *COULD* be next update



(LEGO Styles found by @blortzen) pic.twitter.com/EfRUJhXKT3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 6, 2026

Ted Timmins even said “dial up the Looney Tunes” during his Q&A, which is about as close to a confirmation as you can get without an official announcement.

The Seven Are Back in a Big Way

The Seven are returning to the Fortnite storyline in Chapter 7 Season 2. The Order and The Visitor are already present in the Chapter 7 Season 1 map, and a recent live event teaser confirmed that the next season will center around the search for The Foundation, who is the leader of The Seven.

This is also confirmed with a countdown timer in Fortnite lobby, which is now used for the Rocket Live Event rerun. During this event, the Visitor’s rocket blasts through a rift in the sky. This is also obviously tied to The Seven storyline in their fight against the Dark Voyager.

The Ice King Returns

On top of The Seven, the Ice King from Chapter 1 is also rumored to be coming back. He was spotted in the Fortnite Love and Legends trailer fighting against members of The Seven, alongside the Dark Voyager. To add to that, the recent OG Ive King event gave the character a remixed look, which many players think is going to be a brand new skin for him in Chapter 7 Season 2.

Other Skin Leaks

Beyond Looney Tunes, there are way more crossovers that are reportedly coming next Season:

Kingdom Hearts – Sora and Keyblade

Overwatch – D.Va, Mercy, and Genji

Game of Thrones

Kernel Hearts

Avatar: The Last Airbender Wave 2

Rick & Morty Wave 3

Sonic

Crimson Desert

007: First Light

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Tung Tung Tung Sahur

Keep in mind that some of these collabs might arrive in the last few weeks of Chapter 7 Season 1 before the new season launches. So do not be surprised if a few of them pop up earlier than expected.

Gameplay Changes

Ted Timmins confirmed a bunch of gameplay changes during his Q&A, and dataminer ShiinaBR put together a full summary of what is reportedly coming:

New match-starting mechanic

Fully refreshed weapon loot pool

New items focused on getting around the map faster

Items for both traversal and melee-combat

New locked mid-game loot spot that requires specific steps to unlock

Better objectives to do in the middle of a match

New ways to earn XP

What This All Means for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2

Putting it all together, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is going to be one of the most ambitious seasons in a long time. You have a fresh Norse Mythology theme, major storyline moves with The Seven and the Ice King, a stacked list of collabs, and meaningful gameplay changes that should make matches feel fresh again.

Remember that March 19th, 2026, is the date to circle on your calendar. Make sure you are ready when the new season drops, because it sounds like there will be a lot to explore right from day one.