Fortnite Chapter 7 Tsunami Drop – Battle Bus Replacement Explained

Fortnite Chapter 7 is introducing a fresh way to land on the island. Instead of riding the usual Battle Bus, players will now surf in on a massive tsunami that carries everyone toward the map. This new approach completely changes the opening moments of each match, and it adds a fast-paced twist to how players choose their landing spots. Let’s check out what Fortnite Chapter 7 Tsunami Drop is all about.

How the Tsunami Drop System Works in Fortnite

So, in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1, instead of jumping from the Battle Bus, you’ll ride a massive tsunami wave to get to the island. The wave comes from a random direction each match, so you can’t predict where it’ll hit. This means every game starts differently.

The biggest change is that you won’t be able to land anywhere you want. You’ll only get a few landing spots to choose from instead of the entire map. This limits your options and makes the early game more unpredictable.

The limited landing spots will change how you play at the start of each match. You might not be able to land at your favorite POI every time. You’ll need to adapt quickly based on what options the game gives you. Since the tsunami comes from different directions, you can’t plan your drop route ahead of time. You’ll have to make quick decisions when you see where the wave is taking you.

Will Battle Bus Return to Fortnite?

A lot of players are asking what happens to their gliders and contrails with this new tsunami system. If you’re surfing on a wave instead of gliding down, these cosmetics might not show up during the drop.

Don’t worry if you love the Battle Bus and love all your glider collections. The tsunami system is likely temporary and won’t last forever. Epic Games tends to rotate these features, so the Battle Bus should come back at some point during Chapter 7. This means you’ll probably get to experience both drop systems throughout the chapter. Your gliders and contrails will still have their moment when the classic drop mechanic returns.

Also Read:

Now, you really need to start thinking about backup landing spots. Since you won’t always get your first choice, having multiple comfortable drop locations will help you adapt. Good luck and see you in Chapter 7!