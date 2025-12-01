Fortnite Chapter 7 just launched bringing a fresh battle pass, new map changes, and the traditional Victory Umbrella rewards for ranked players. These exclusive gliders are earned by winning matches in specific ranked modes, and there are three different variants available this season. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Victory Umbrellas in Fortnite Chapter 7.

What are Victory Umbrellas in Fortnite?

Victory Umbrellas are exclusive free glider cosmetics that players can only earn by winning ranked matches in Fortnite. Unlike regular gliders that you can buy from the Item Shop or unlock through the Battle Pass, Victory Umbrellas are purely skill-based rewards. Each season typically features multiple variants, with different designs tied to specific ranked modes. Once you unlock a Victory Umbrella, it’s yours to keep forever. You can use it in any mode, and it serves as a badge of honor showing you achieved a ranked victory during that season.

All Chapter 7 Victory Umbrellas in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 7 features three Victory Umbrella variants, each with its own visual style. Here’s the complete list and how to unlock each one:

Victory Umbrella How to Get Fame ‘Brella (Glowing) Solo BR Ranked Win Fame ‘Brella (Chromatic Aberration) Zero Build Duos BR Ranked Win Fame ‘Brella Reloaded Reload Duos Ranked Win

How to Get Victory Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 7

If you’re struggling to get your first win in ranked, here are some strategies that can help:

Play with a friend in Duos – The Zero Build Duos and Reload Duos modes let you queue with a teammate, which makes it easier to coordinate and secure wins compared to solo play.

– The Zero Build Duos and Reload Duos modes let you queue with a teammate, which makes it easier to coordinate and secure wins compared to solo play. Try Zero Build if building isn’t your strength – The Zero Build mode removes the building mechanic entirely, so you can focus purely on shooting and positioning. If you’re not comfortable with building, this is often the easier path to victory.

– The Zero Build mode removes the building mechanic entirely, so you can focus purely on shooting and positioning. If you’re not comfortable with building, this is often the easier path to victory. Land at quieter locations – Avoid hot drops and high-traffic areas. Landing at less popular spots on the map gives you more time to loot and increases your chances of surviving to the late game.

– Avoid hot drops and high-traffic areas. Landing at less popular spots on the map gives you more time to loot and increases your chances of surviving to the late game. Play for placement in late game – Once you reach the final circles, focus on positioning rather than chasing kills. Stay in the safe zone, use natural cover, and only take fights when absolutely necessary.

– Once you reach the final circles, focus on positioning rather than chasing kills. Stay in the safe zone, use natural cover, and only take fights when absolutely necessary. Use the right loadout – Make sure you’re carrying healing items, have a balanced weapon loadout with both close and long-range options, and stock up on materials if you’re playing the build mode.

Can You Unlock All Three Umbrellas?

Yes, you can unlock all three Victory Umbrella variants in Chapter 7 by winning in each of the three ranked modes. There’s no limit to how many you can earn, and they don’t interfere with each other. If you want to collect all three, you’ll need to:

Win at least one Solo BR Ranked match for the Glowing variant Win at least one Zero Build Duos BR Ranked match for the Chromatic Aberration variant Win at least one Reload Duos Ranked match for the Reloaded variant

How Long Do You Have to Unlock Them?

Victory Umbrellas are season-exclusive rewards, which means you can only unlock them during Chapter 7. Once the season ends and Chapter 7 Season 2 begins, these specific umbrella variants will no longer be available. Make sure to get your wins before the season ends, or you’ll miss out on these exclusive gliders permanently.